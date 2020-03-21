When hugely dramatic events such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic take place, it is difficult not to let your mind make comparisons between what is going on in the real world, and what we have seen take place in fictional worlds on the big screen. Whether it be Demolition Man, Planet of the Apes, pretty much any zombie movie, or even the Disney classic Tangled, there is cinematic inspiration everywhere.

Well, one of those movies to have been brought up by many silver screen fans lately is the post-apocalyptic action movie I Am Legend starring Will Smith, and now, the actor has taken to the internet to debunk some of the things that are floating around about the virus right now.

"I wanted to do this because, in 2008, I made I Am Legend. So I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation."

Will Smith approached the subject with his usual jovial tone when discussing the movie, before moving into more serious territory in trying to clear things up for people who may still under some misundertstandings about the virus.

"While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist. So, I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There's basic concepts that people do not understand... So what I wanted was for us to have now is the opportunity to just go through the basics, and then bring in the experts."

The Hollywood A-lister and star of I Am Legend wasted no time in trying to set things straight and debunk some of the false information that is floating around at the moment. Following Tom Hanks' announcement that he had tested positive for the virus, I Am Legend began trending on social media with fans joking about the possibility of the movie's events taking place over the next few weeks. Well, it seems that not only is Will Smith not laughing, but he also feels somewhat responsible for his role in the movie leading to so much false information during this serious time. As well as trying to quash some of this false information, Smith made it absolutely clear that, despite playing a virologist in the movie, he isn't one. Just in case you did not know how acting works.

The Smith family, and Will and Jada in particular, come across as very well-meaning, with the Hollywood couple often using their wide-reaching platforms to spread positivity and education, so it is good to see that they are continuing to do so during this somewhat chaotic time.

For those who do want to check out the movie, I Am Legend stars Will Smith as Robert Neville, a scientist, is the last human survivor of a plague in the whole of New York. He attempts to find a way to reverse the effects of the man-made virus by using his own immune blood. But, please, don't take any of it too seriously. This comes to us from Red Table Talk.