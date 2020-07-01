Will Smith says he did not give Jada Pinkett-Smith permission to have an affair with August Alsina. Rumors have swirled for years that the Smiths are in an open relationship. The two are pretty open about their private life together, though they have never confirmed, nor denied the alleged "open" part about their relationship. They have alluded to it and called it different things over the years. Will Smith and his representatives responded to Alsina's accusations with one word: "wrong."

Jada Pinkett Smith was also quick to respond to August Alsina's claims. She said, "absolutely not true!" So, that's two denials of the alleged affair between the two. In a recent interview, Alsina spoke openly about his relationship with the Smith family. "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership," says the musician. "He gave me his blessing - I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life." He did not say when the alleged affair ended.

Apparently, August Alsina isn't being entirely truthful about his experience with Will Smith. But, he does have his latest album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, to promote and this is a great way to get his name out to people who may not be familiar with his work. There's no such thing as bad publicity, as the saying goes and Alsina could be using this to his advantage. It seems to be working very well for the 27-year old musician thus far.

As for the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, it seems like they're in a good place. And as far as all of the rumors are concerned, they've heard them all. "I've heard all the things -- their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing," Pinkett-Smith said in an interview. "But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe," she says. "One thing Will and I are not here to do, is like, what's real for us is what's real for us, so you can either get on that bandwagon or not..."

People have even insinuated that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith aren't really married, which they think is pretty funny. However, at the end of the day, the two actors have no time to pretend to be married. When clarifying her statements from a 2013 interview, Pinkett-Smith laid it all out, but still left room for people to believe what they want. "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship... this means we have a GROWN one." As to what exactly a "grown" relationship means to them, that is unclear. With that being said, it sounds like August Alsina did not get in on this "grown" relationship.