Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she did have a relationship with musician August Alsina. The young musician made headlines at the beginning of July when he claimed Will Smith had given him permission to be with Pinkett Smith. Many assumed that Alsina had made it all up, especially when the couple both seemingly denied it at the time. However, over four years ago, the couple was briefly separated, which is when the relationship between Pinkett Smith and Alsina took place.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss everything. Pinkett Smith dedicated the entire episode to the marriage breakdown and relationship with August Alsina. She says, "One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table, the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything." The actress went on and notes, "We were purposely never saying anything. We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something."

When it comes down to it, the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is their own business. She says, "It's a situation that I consider private. This is a very personal journey that became very public." She then went on to detail how the she connected with August Alsina, noting that they were originally just really great friends. She explains.

"Four and a half years ago... I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state. The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health. We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time."

At this point in the show, Will Smith replied, "I was done with you." Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies, "We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time." Smith then asked, "And then what did you do, Jada?" The actress took a moment before talking about what happened and then revealed another personal aspect about the story. She had this to say.

"From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up... about you giving 'permission' which is... the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself. But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he's not a homewrecker because he's not."

Will Smith asked her to clarify what she meant by "entanglement," to which Jada Pinkett Smith said, "Yes, it was a relationship absolutely." She does not believe that the relationship with August Alsina was an affair, noting that she and Smith were separated at the time. Pinkett Smith also says that she learned a lot about herself and her marriage to Smith during this time. You can read what she had to say below.

"Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing. And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable. And I let that be and hadn't talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago]."

Will Smith added, "For me, this was years ago." In the end, Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were able to repair their relationship. "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love," she says. The couple has been married since 1997 and they have two children together. Throughout their entire relationship, rumors have circulated about an open relationship. They have neither confirmed, nor denied these rumors over the years. "I told you the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything," Smith said. The couple then jokingly recited a modified line from Bad Boys, "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life." You can head over to Facebook to watch Red Table Talk.