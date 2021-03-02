Could we one day be uttering the words President Smith? As in Will Smith? We've got a long way to go before that can happen. But, at the very least, the actor behind such hits as Men In Black and Suicide Squad is open to a future in politics. Whether or not that comes to pass remains to be seen.

Will Smith recently appeared on an episode of Pod Save America. Smith is promoting his new Netflix docuseries, Amend: The Fight for America, which explores the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. During the conversation, Smith was asked about any possible political aspirations he might have, as it's something he's touched on in the past. Here's what Smith had to say about it.

"I think for now I'll let that [presidential] office get cleaned up a little bit [laughs], and then I'll consider that at some point down the line. I don't know. I absolutely have an opinion; I'm optimistic, I'm hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, venture into the political arena."

That is far from a firm commitment, to be sure. That said, Will Smith has a lot of the qualities that have led to success for other former actors in the past. He's extremely well-liked and he has a ton of notoriety. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura and Ronald Reagan, among many others, have successfully made the transition. Why not Smith? The actor had previously discussed the possibility in a 2016 interview with Stephen Colbert.

"I was thinking about it but, you know, I watched [Barack] Obama for the last 8 years [and] that's a hard job. I definitely have had the itching. I have lots of views and ideas and sometimes I hear people say things on television and I just want to run against them. Just straight at 'em and knock 'em over. But I think it's not where my greatest gifts are."

In all likelihood, this is not something that would happen anytime soon. Will Smith has an incredibly busy schedule ahead of him. He's got the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard on the way, as well as several other high-profile projects in the works, including Bad Boys 4 and Bright 2. Plus, Smith is producing a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. That will keep him busy for at least the next few years.

Other big Hollywood names have teased political runs in the future. Most notably, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has repeatedly teased a possible presidential run. Though he, similarly, has an insanely packed schedule that would make that next to impossible in the near-term. Perhaps Will Smith can be his running mate in 2028? Amend: The Fight for America is streaming on Netflix now. You can hear the full conversation on the latest episode of Pod Save America.