Will Smith took it upon himself to playfully recreate Jaden Smith's "Icon" music video in celebration of the SYRE album reaching over 100 million streams on Spotify. The elder Smith is a relative newcomer to social media, but in typical Will Smith fashion, he's awesome at it and this new video is proof. Not only is the video hilarious, but it also shows off the love and pride that he has for his son Jaden. It isn't clear if Jaden Smith will return the favor to recreate his dad's "Get Lit" video.

Will Smith took to social media to share his recreation of the "Icon" music video. He's outside, rapping in front of a car, complete with gold chains, a gold grill, and a bleached hair do, just like Jaden Smith's original video. However, there's some key differences, starting with Smith's old man shorts and dad slippers that hinder him from pulling off a proper moonwalk dance move. The 1-minute video is pretty funny and he apes a lot of Jaden's moves expertly.

Jaden Smith's music career is starting to take off and a lot of it has to do with the hit single "Icon" that his dad recreated. Will Smith started his career as the self-proclaimed "family-friendly" rapper in the late 1980s with such hits as "I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson" and "Parents Just Don't Understand," which led to him starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. From there, Smith's career blew up, selling millions of records with his music career while simultaneously becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. And for the most part, Will Smith's musical legacy was left unblemished, but that has all changed with the release of his EDM single, "Get Lit."

It wasn't clear if Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff were playing some kind of elaborate prank, but it's now clear that they are serious about "Get Lit." The EDM song attempts to try and fit into today's music and it fails miserably in a way that we're not used to seeing from the Will Smith brand. The song uses lyrics that aren't exactly family-friendly and basically seems like either a really bad inside joke or an attempt to try and remain relevant, something that Smith doesn't have to do.

Whatever the case may be with "Get Lit," Will Smith's parental talents are still shining with his trademark sense of humor on full display in his recreation of the "Icon" music video. Jaden Smith has yet to comment, but it has to be pretty awesome to see your dad congratulate you and make fun of you in front of over 7 million followers. You can check out both videos below to do a quick comparison between the two music videos. First is the recreation, which you can see courtesy of Will Smith's Instagram page.