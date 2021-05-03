No one needs to shame Will Smith for his latest physical appearance, as he's beat the trolls to it. Today, the iconic actor and musician, known for taking on action movies that require a certain amount of physical strength, shared a shirtless selfie to show off his new body-by-quarantine. And before anyone can make a snide comment, the actor himself boldly states, "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life."

After seeing the photo, many fans jumped to Will Smith's defense, saying that he looks normal and basically has a dad bod. The actor seems pretty happy in the photo, and while perhaps he is in the 'worst shape' of his life, he can still smile about it, as you can see in the image he shared with the world.

Will Smith snapped the photo and shared it on his personal Instagram this past Sunday. The rapper-turned-actor is known for such big hits as Independence Day and the Bad Boys franchise. He will turn 53 this September. Many of Will Smith's most famous friends had to chime in after seeing the shirtless selfie. Nia Long, who at one time was Will Smith's love interest on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, declared, "You still got it baby!!!"

The Tonight Show musician and Roots leader Questlove also couldn't help get a quip in with "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media," and director Ava DuVernay stated, "I see no 'worst' here."

Will Smith has done quite a bit of body work for his various roles. He went through a big transformation back in 2001 when he shot the boxing biopic Ali, and he continued defining his physique for the 2007 blockbuster smash hit I Am Legend. Will Smith just finished King Richard, in which he plays the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. It will release in theaters and on HBO Max this November. He will next shoot Emancipation, which follows the true story of a runaway slave back in 1863.

Will Smith also posted a troll video on his Instagram this past Sunday that features the actor as a singing bear that belts out 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'. While Covid kept many productions from moving forward, Will Smith has two delayed projects that should happen sometime in the near future. He will reunite once again with Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys 4, the follow-up to Bad Boys For Life, which was one of 2020's biggest box office hits. He is also prepping to return as Daryl Ward in the Netflix sequel Bright 2. There have also been murmurs that Smith could return as the Genie in Disney's live-action Aladdin 2.

The actor also says he is considering a career in politics (could he possibly become The Rock's running mate to serve as Vice President?). And he will star opposite Kevin Hart in a remake of the classic John Hughes comedy that is popular around Thanksgiving time, Planes, Trains and Automobiles.