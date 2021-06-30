Veteran actor Willem Dafoe is finally going to get his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the honor hasn't come a moment too soon. For decades, Dafoe has served as one of the most talented and hard-working actors in Hollywood, always impressing viewers with his performances regardless of the role. It might be a shock to some fans to know that The Lighthouse star hadn't yet been recognized on the world-famous walkway, but the good news is that the moment has finally come.

Recently, the full list of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 inductees was revealed. Among the names was Dafoe, who made his movie debut in 1980's Heaven's Gate. From the 1980s to as recently as 2019, he has earned Academy Award nominations on four separate occasions, as he was up for Best Actor for At Eternity's Gate. He had previously been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, and The Florida Project.

Fans will also appreciate Dafoe from a wide variety of other roles. No one who has seen the movie can ever forget his turn as Jesus of Nazareth in Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ. Some of his other most famous roles from the past few decades include Mississippi Burning, Wild at Heart, The English Patient, The Boondock Saints, John Wick, and The Lighthouse, among many more.

Dafoe's also very well known for playing the supervillain Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies. His performance is certainly among the most memorable in comic book movie history. There are rumors of his return to the role for this year's sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, though that hasn't been confirmed. In any case, the idea has lot of Marvel fans excited.

Also among the inductees in the category of Motion Pictures for the Walk of Fame is Jason Momoa, who co-starred with Dafoe in the hit superhero movie Aquaman. The other names representing movies are Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Tessa Thompson, and a posthumous induction for Carrie Fisher.

For the Television category, the other inductees include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson. Wen celebrated the news of her induction by posting to Twitter that her little nerd heart was "exploding" to be named with such a prestigious class, while Thompson also beamed about the honor on Instagram.

"Woke up this morning to incredible news!! I'm getting a [star] on The Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!!" Thompson said. "I'm completely humbled by this news!!! Thank you so very much to everyone who has enjoyed my work for the last almost 30 yrs!!"

As for Dafoe, there are many upcoming projects fans can anticipate. He is a part of the ensemble cast of the Wes Anderson drama The French Dispatch, which will be released in October. Dafoe also has roles in the upcoming crime drama The Card Counter, Guillermo del Toro's thriller Nightmare Alley, the historical drama The Northman, and the Walter Hill Western Dead for a Dollar with Christoph Waltz. You can check out the full list of inductees at the official website for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.