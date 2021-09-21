Actor Willie Garson has sadly passed away. On Tuesday, a family member confirmed that the Sex and the City star had died, but a cause of death hasn't yet been disclosed. The news comes as a bit of a shock, as the actor had recently been filming scenes for the revival series And Just Like That. He was 57 years old.

"The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson," SATC and And Just Like That executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming 'And Just Like That.' He was there - giving us his all - even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," another statement HBO/HBO Max reads. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

After word of his death broke, many of Garson's friends and colleagues have also begun mourning his loss. Actor Mario Cantone, who plays Garson's on-screen partner in Sex and the City, wrote in a tweet: "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

After studying theater and graduating with a Master of Fine Arts from Yale School of Drama, Willie Garson began appearing on popular television shows in the 1980s like Cheers, Family Ties, and Newhart. He has a recurring role as Carl in the sitcom Mr. Belvedere and appeared in multiple episodes as different characters in Quantum Leap, including Lee Harvey Oswald.

These roles would lead to dozens of others over the coming decades, with the actor's other small screen credits including NYPD Blue, Boy Meets World, Twin Peaks, The X-Files, Friends, Ally McBeal, Two and a Half Men, Stargate SG-1, Hot in Cleveland, and Pushing Daisies. He also directed episodes of White Collar and Girl Meets World, also starring in White Collar as the character Mozzie. More recently, he'd been playing Steve Lomeli on Supergirl and Gerard Hirsch in Hawaii Five-0.

Willie Garson is probably best known for his recurring role as Stanford Blatch in HBO's Sex and the City. It was a role he reprised in 2008 for the Sex and the City movie and again in 2010 for Sex and the City 2. He was actively filming episodes of the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That at the time of his passing, making his most well-known character also serve as his final role.

On the big screen, Garson has also had roles in the Farrelly brothers' movies KingPin, There's Something About Mary, and Fever Pitch. He's also appeared in movies like Mars Attacks!, Being John Malkovich, Freaky Friday, Just Like Heaven, and Walk of Shame. One of his last roles was in last year's Magic Camp as a casino manager.

A National Adoption Day spokesperson, Willie Garson is survived by his son, Nathen, whom he adopted in 2009. A touching Instagram post from Nathen reads: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Our thoughts are with Nathen at this painful time. We would also like to thank Willie Garson for his contributions. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Variety.