We recently learned from writer Jon Kasdan that pre-production work on the Willow sequel series is underway. There has been much discussion in recent years about a possible follow-up to Ron Howard's beloved 1988 fantasy flick. It seems those plans are finally starting to materialize. The movie's star Warwick Davis has provided us with an update on the project. Davis is very excited about it, but does caution that nothing is set in stone at this point.

I recently had the chance to speak with Warwick Davis in honor of the upcoming Blu-ray release of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. During the conversation, I asked him about Willow 2 and he was kind enough to explain, not only where it's at currently, but how it came to be in the first place, which largely happened during the production of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Here's what Warwick Davis had to say about it.

"At this stage, nothing is really greenlit, go on the project. It's something we're working hard to develop and push over the line, as far as getting it to become a reality. The stars have aligned, as far as, the right people have come to the table, which is great. A lot of it happened on Solo. The fact that Ron Howard came onto the project. The fact that Jon Kasdan was a writer, and also a huge fan of Willow. It was one of the first things he said to Ron over their first meeting at breakfast was that he loved Willow. That really hooked Ron into the Solo project a little bit more. During that, George Lucas visited one day to set, and I was actually in my Weazel guise on Solo. So I had the long hair and stuff, and kind of looked a little bit like Willow, I guess. I'm walking off the set, then having Ron Howard, and Kathleen Kennedy, and George, and Jon all kind of talking enthusiastically about bringing Willow back. RELATED: Willow 2 Is Seriously Being Explored by Ron Howard & Lucasfilm It was just a really surreal experience. I would love to come back as the character, not only for me to perform. I would love to revisit that now as older and wiser, but also for the fans as well who have been there since 1988."

Willow centers on a young man named Willow (Warwick Davis) who lives out an adventure that explodes beyond the boundaries of his own hopes and fears in a mythical land filled with magic. The movie wasn't a huge hit at the time, nor did it do terribly well with critics. Yet, over three decades, it has managed to endure. Speaking further, Davis talked about the enduring legacy of the movie all these years later.

"Willow is one of those amazing things that you get to work on, probably only once in a career. It's a movie you put your heart and soul into, and everybody did who worked on that film. It's so gratifying that still, all of these years later, don't forget, that film came out in 1988, people still talk about it with such affection. I still get tweets and people still contact me every day. People approach me in the street. 'Oh, we just watched Willow again last night! It's so great!' People are enjoying seeing it on Disney+ and being able to see it again after all these years. That's really lovely."

The indication is that Willow 2, should it move forward, will be done as a series for Disney+. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. There is also no word on if other cast members from the original, such as Val Kilmer, would return. In the meantime, you can check out Warwick Davis in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which is out now on Digital HD and will hit Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD on January 14 from Disney.