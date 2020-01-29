Ron Howard has dished some new details on the Willow TV Show. The project has been discussed for a long time now, but has finally gotten some traction. It's being developed as a series for Disney+ and the plan is to have Warwick Davis return to the role more than 30 years later. Now, Howard has shed some light on what to expect.

Legendary director Ron Howard, who helmed the original 1988 fantasy classic, is currently developing the project alongside Jon Kasdan, who worked with him on Solo: A Star Wars Story. During a recent interview at Sundance, Howard was asked about it and revealed that he doesn't know for sure if he'll direct or not, but if it gets the green light, he would love to. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are developing Willow for Disney Plus. And I don't know about directing or not, but Jon Kasdan is writing, he's very passionate about it, great job. We don't have a green light yet, but if it goes, I'll certainly want to roll up my sleeves and be a part of that, because that would be great, to revisit that world."

Few details have been revealed about the story thus far. When we spoke with Warwick Davis recently, he revealed that Disney hasn't given them the full go-ahead just yet, but they're working hard to make that happen. Ron Howard, speaking further, did confirm that the show will pick up decades later with Davis as Willow.

"Warwick Davis is going to be in it and so yes, I think it's safe to say it's decades later."

The original Willow was a relatively modest box office success at the time, bringing in $110 million. It wasn't exactly a critical darling either, currently sitting at 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But over the years, it's become something of a cherished classic for those who grew up with it, which makes it seem like a great fit for Disney+. Lastly, Ron Howard explained that it is Jon Kasdan's passion that is driving the project forward.

"In this world of these event series, they really do look to the showrunners and the key creatives to tell them their vision. It's one of the reasons why TV has gotten so good, is that they really are looking at the showrunners as authors of something that they're deeply passionate about. And Jon is deeply passionate about Willow, which tickles me to no end."

Every studio in Hollywood is looking for recognizable IP that they can turn into a possible franchise. Revival series and reboots are all the rage right now for that very reason. With any luck, things will keep progressing in the right direction and Willow 2 will get the green light sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.