The Willow TV Show has its eyes set on three female leads. Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny and Ellie Bamber are all in negotiations to star in the upcoming series based on the iconic 1980s fantasy movie Willow. Fans of the original movie were very excited to learn that Warwick Davis is returning to reprise the title role after years of rumor and speculation. Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced the series back in October, with director Ron Howard attached to produce.

No solid, official story details have been revealed about the Willow TV Show. According to casting information obtained, the series will revolve around a group who has to go and save a prince who has been kidnapped. "The members of the team include Dove (Ellie Bamber), whose backstory resembles that of Willow from the movie. Dove is an unassuming kitchen maid who proves she is the 'chosen one' as she embarks on the journey." She is joined by Kit (Cailee Spaeny), "the princess whose twin brother was abducted. She is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen."

Erin Kellyman will reportedly play Jade in the Willow TV Show. Jade is "a servant who is Kit's best friend and moral compass. She is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom." In addition to the female roles, there is also a male role that seems very similar to Val Kilmer's Madmartigan from the original Willow movie. The available casting information describes the mystery character as "a thief and liar, he joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison." That certainly sounds a lot like Madmartigan and how he teamed up with Willow back in 1988.

The Willow TV Show is a project that Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle, has been trying to get off of the ground for quite some time now. Jon M. Chu is set to direct the pilot episode, while the original movie's director Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman will produce, alongside Lucasfilm. In addition to the new female leads and the return of Warwick Davis, the Disney+ series will also introduce "all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters."

It is unclear when this Disney+ original series will begin production, but if casting is already taking place, one can imagine that they'll be ready to roll by early next year. It is unclear if the series will be utilizing the filming technology that Jon Favreau and crew have been utilizing for The Mandalorian, but it seems likely that they will, especially with other Lucasfilm projects on the way that are following suit. We'll just have to wait and see how well the pilot goes in order to find out if the Willow fans will get to see the series. Deadline was the first to report on the Willow TV Show casting news.