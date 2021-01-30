Willow has found a replacement for Jon M. Chu. I'm Not Okay with This co-creator Jonathan Entwistle has been tapped to direct the highly anticipated series. Chu was originally on board to direct the Willow TV show, but ran into scheduling problems which forced him to pull out of the production. The original movie hit theaters in 1988 and was directed by Ron Howard. It was produced by George Lucas and written by Bob Dolman from a story by Lucas.

Ron Howard returns to executive produce The Willow TV Show alongside Jonathan Kasdan, Jon M. Chu, and Wendy Mericle. It was announced late this week that Lucasfilm has brought on Jonathan Entwistle to direct the Disney+ series, which was first talked about back in 2005. Entwistle is also on board as an executive producer. Entwistle had this to say about signing on for the long awaited project.

"With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many. I'm excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in '88 is a dream come true for me."

Warwick Davis is set return to the title role of Willow Ufgood for the Willow TV Show. Ufgood is the heroic apprentice and Nelwyn sorcerer of the original movie. Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, and Cailee Spaeny have also joined the cast, while it has been reported that Lucasfilm has their eyes set on Spider-Man series star Tony Revolori as an unidentified lead character. It is believed that the young actor is currently in talks with the studio.

Production on the Willow TV Show is expected to begin this spring in Wales. There is no release date set, but one can easily see the show debuting on Disney+ at some point next year, depending on how smooth things run. The public health crisis could throw up some roadblocks, which has happened numerous times over the past year with other productions of all sizes. It is also unclear if the show will utilize the Medium, which Jon Favreau introduced for The Mandalorian. The Medium is currently revolutionizing the way movies and TV shows are filmed.

Jonathan Entwistle is best-known for developing End of the F***ing World as the series' main director and an executive producer. Entwistle also co-created, wrote and directed I'm Not Okay With This with Christy Hall. The series debuted early last year and was a success. However, it was later canceled due to the public health crisis. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Entwistle has been tapped to direct and executive produce the highly anticipated Willow TV Show for Disney+.