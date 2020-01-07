Production on the Willow sequel series has officially begun, as writer Jon Kasdan (Solo) has revealed that the writing process is now under way. On his official Twitter account, Kasdan shared an image of a cap on the wall bearing an image of an illustrated Willow. Just to ensure there's no mistaking who the character is, his name is written beneath the illustration as well. "The office is open," Kasdan writes in the caption, confirming the project is definitely getting made. You can peek at the tweet below.

Last year, Ron Howard, who directed the original Willow movie, teased the upcoming sequel series by revealing discussions were taking place to bring the project to Disney+. "I think it'd be a great way to go. In fact, George [Lucas] always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it'd be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others," Howard explained at the time. Additionally, Howard also spoke about how the project was the brainchild of Kasdan, with Howard describing Kasdan's pitch as "an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool."

Of course, Warwick Davis is expected to star in the new Willow series to reprise the role of the titular character. This was obviously crucial to ensuring the show would work, as the legendary actor is irreplaceable when it comes to this iconic role. For his part, Davis has publicly expressed his desire to revisit Willow should the opportunity present itself, and at this point, there's no reason to believe he won't be involved. As Val Kilmer has also reprised another one of his most recognizable '80s roles for the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, there's a good chance we might see him back as Madmartigan in the Willow series as well.

Directed by Ron Howard, Willow was written by Bob Dolman based on a story by George Lucas. In addition to Davis and Kilmer, the classic movie also starred Joanne Whalley, Billy Barty, and Jean Marsh. In the movie, Davis stars as Willow, a young farmer living in a magical world who becomes a hero when tasked with protecting an infant from a sinister queen. Upon its release, the movie would gross $110 in worldwide ticket sales against a budget of #35 million. Like many classic movies, Willow was met with mixed reviews at the time and was even nominated for two Golden Raspberry Awards, but the movie still found its audience and has only gotten more popular over time.

Because the writers' room has only just opened its doors, it's too early to say when we can expect to see the new Willow series make its way to Disney+. Still, there's just enough info here to make any big fan of the classic movie excited to check back in with these characters over thirty years later. For many, an official Willow sequel has been long overdue. This news comes to us from Jon Kasdan on Twitter.