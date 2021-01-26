Spider-Man series star Tony Revolori is in talks for a lead role in the Willow TV Show, the upcoming sequel adaptation of the classic fantasy movie in the works at Disney+. The new series comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot episode and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle, in collaboration with original movie director Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Lucasfilm, the studio behind the movie, is also behind the Disney+ series, though both Lucasfilm and Disney declined to comment on the story.

The Willow series is set decades after the events of the original movie, and the show would follow a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. Though it will feature the return of Warwick Davis as the titular hero Willow Ufgood, the series will introduce several original characters played by an all-new cast. Along with Revolori, the main cast would feature Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny, and Erin Kellyman.

Per Deadline, the new Willow characters include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid whose backstory is very similar to the original Willow. As the "chosen one," Dove is joined by Kit (Spaeny), the twin sister of the prince whose brother was kidnapped, and Jade (Kellyman), a servant and Kit's best friend who serves as the moral compass of the group. Reminiscent of Val Kilmer's character in the original, a thief and liar named Boorman is also a part of the group, though it's not clear if this is the role Revolori is in negotiations to portray.

Tony Revolori is perhaps best known for playing Flash Thompson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He debuted as the character opposite Tom Holland as Peter Parker in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, later reprising the role in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. He is also set to reprise the role in the third Spider-Man MCU movie that's currently filming in Georgia. The untitled sequel is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

Along with Spider-Man 3, Revolori is also attached to Wes Anderson's upcoming comedy-drama The French Dispatch, a movie that also releases this year. The actor is part of an ensemble cast that also includes names like Benicio del Toro, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, and Jeffrey Wright. It will be the second time Revolori has worked with Anderson, as he previously was directed by the filmmaker in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Released in 1988, the original Willow movie has built up a strong following in the decades since its release, serving as one of the most popular fantasy movies ever made. Conceived by George Lucas, the movie was written by Bob Dolman and directed by Ron Howard. It follows Warwick Davis as Willow, a farmer who must go on a quest to protect a baby from an evil queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

A release date hasn't yet been set for the Willow series on Disney+, but it is slated to arrive sometime in 2022. Filming will take place in Wales this year. This news comes to us from Deadline.