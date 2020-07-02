A sequel to 1988's cherished family fantasy adventure, Willow, was teased back in January, with the idea being that Willow 2 would be a Disney+ series. But, since getting fan's excitement levels bubbling over, not much else has been said about the project. Well, Willow 2's potential director, Ron Howard, has now revealed a little more about the possible follow-up.

"Well, if I say anything too concrete it's gonna go viral because anytime I say anything about Willow, people take it all very seriously. I will say that, let's see...what can I say? It's still in development. It doesn't have a green light. Warwick Davis is thrilled by it and if we are lucky enough for it to go, he would come back as Willow."

So, sadly it does not sound like Willow 2 is very far along at all, however, the fact that the project is still in development is certainly promising, as is the approval of Willow himself, Warwick Davis, whose return Ron Howard confirms once again. Howard divulged a few more details regarding the state of production, revealing that it has moved far enough along that potential locations are currently being scouted.

"We are far enough along that in a very tentative way, locations are beginning to be scouted, and we don't know where we're going to shoot, but we have gotten some research photos back from Wales. It's nice to think about where our old knock bar was, and again no idea if we're gonna get to make the show but we're having a wonderful time developing the scripts under Jonathan Kasdan who is leading the charge."

Whilst there is likely to be disappointment among fans due to the series not yet being officially greenlit, at least the wheels are in motion, with Howard and his crew actively working on Willow 2 in order to hopefully bring it to life on Disney+ somewhere down the line.

The first (and currently only) Willow adventure took audiences into the far corners of their imagination, and to a land of myth and magic, where dream and reality live side by side. It is a world where a young man named Willow lives out an adventure that explodes beyond the boundaries of his own hopes and fears. A reluctant farmer, Willow plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

The dark fantasy drama was directed by Ron Howard with a story by producer George Lucas. Willow stars Warwick Davis as the ritual hero, alongside the likes of Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Jean Marsh, and Billy Barty. Whilst Willow received mixed reviews from critics at the time, the movie has gone to become something of a fan-favorite, with many hoping to return to this particular fantasy land. With reboots and continuations of older, nostalgia-ridden stories, it would be surprising if Disney+ does not give Willow fans what they want. This comes to us courtesy of The Bearded Trio.