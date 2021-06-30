Fans are looking back at Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with fun nostalgia in honor of the iconic movie's 50th anniversary. Starring the late Gene Wilder in one of his most memorable roles, the movie is based on the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It was first seen by audiences when it premiered in theaters on June 30, 1971, now making the classic movie 50 years old.

In Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, a young boy named Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) wins a tour of Willy Wonka's famous chocolate factory after finding a special Golden Ticket in a chocolate bar wrapper. Bringing along his grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson), Charlie and a group of other children from around the world make their way through the factory as Willy tries to decide which one to pass along his business to following his retirement. It's a simple story that works so well, which is why fans are singing the movie's praises after 50 years.

"Happy 50th anniversary to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, one of my favorite childhood movies ever," says one fan.

"Today marks the 50th anniversary of the theatrical release of this amazing film. I still watch every time it comes on TV. happy 50th anniversary to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, one of my favorite childhood movies ever," adds another.

And another tweet reads: "Still one of my all-time favorite movies. Awesome story, iconic characters, breathtaking production design, and memorable songs. Gene Wilderwas legendary as Willy Wonka, and the kids were all great. One of the best family movies ever. 10/10."

Mel Stuart directed Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory using a screenplay penned by Dahl. The movie also starred Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole, Leonard Stone, Denise Nickerson, Dodo Denney, and Paris Themmen. It was nominated for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards and earned Gene Wilder a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. The movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2014.

Tim Burton would later take a stab at the Roald Dahl story with the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005. Featuring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka this time around, the movie carried over a similar story but with Burton-style visuals peppered throughout. Also starring in the adaptation are Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Noah Taylor, and Christopher Lee. It was a big hit at the box office and was generally well-received.

For many fans, there will never be any topping the original movie adaptation. Even so, Hollywood isn't through with Willy Wonka just yet. In May, it was reported that Timothee Chalamet had officially signed on to play a young Willy Wonka in a new movie for Warner Bros. A prequel to the events of the original movie, Wonka will further detail how the eccentric candymaker came to create his own factory. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will always be one of cinema's all-time greatest movies, so it's no surprise to see that it's still so popular 50 years after its release. Time will tell if Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Wonka are just as fondly remembered when each of those projects turn 50 years old. If you want to revisit the first movie, you can find it streaming on HBO Max.

