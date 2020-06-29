Get ready to enter the twisted world of Willy's Wonderland. Originally titled Wally's Wonderland when the project was first announced, a new poster for the upcoming Nicolas Cage horror flick has been revealed. The movie will see Cage battling animatronic characters at a family entertainment center, not unlike Chuck E. Cheese.

The poster was revealed as the movie hit the Cannes virtual market. It sees Nicolas Cage at the center in a darkly-lit building. Cage is staring sternly at something that we can't see, holding what appears to be a stick and a bundle of cable. The poster comes with the tagline, "Let playtime begin." Unfortunately, not much else can be gleaned from the image but this could be one of the wildest cinematic Cage adventures we have seen in some time. And that is really saying something, especially considering that the actor recently starred in movies like Mandy and Color Out of Space.

First poster for the movie Willys Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage lands online! Movie will follow Cage fighting evil animatronic puppets at an amusement park #WillysWonderlandpic.twitter.com/fGpGYHi4Ik — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) June 28, 2020

Willy's Wonderland did quite well for itself, selling in most international territories. Rights have been sold in the U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany and Latin America. The movie has already been filmed under the direction of Kevin Lewis (The Drop, The Third Nail). It was written by G.O. Parsons. When originally announced, Lewis described it as "Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space." That is quite the mash-up. It also seems to have some Five Nights at Freddy's vibes. That is interesting as Blumhouse has been working for some time on an adaptation of the popular video game. Not to mention the recent R-rated Banana Splits movie. There is something in the air right now when it comes to mascots meant to entertain children who become murderous.

Willy's Wonderland centers on a Janitor (Nicolas Cage) who finds himself stranded in a remote town. His Jeep breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs, he agrees to work off his debt by spending the night cleaning an abandoned theme park full of animatronic characters that were once a beacon of fun for children to play with. However, the park carries a dark secret that he is about to discover. Lured into a deadly trap, these animatronic characters come to life seeking to destroy the unsuspecting janitor. He is forced to fight his way from one monster to another in an attempt to survive the night.

The cast also includes Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner. As for when we might be able to see Willy's Wonderland? With the movie in the can and sales all around the world, it would seem the studio would hope to have it out sooner rather than later. With any luck, a trailer will drop online in the near future as well. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further release info is provided. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster from Foresight Unlimited for yourself.