The first trailer for Windows is here. Steve McQueen made a big name for himself in Hollywood with 2013's 12 Years a Slave. The movie went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture that year and earned McQueen a nomination in the category of Best Director. He's taken some time to choose his next directorial effort carefully and it looks to be vastly different than what we might have expected, but no less fascinating. The first footage for Windows is action-packed and promises to be one of the most hotly-anticipated movies coming down the pipeline later this year.

There is so much to process in this first trailer. Essentially, this is a gritty heist movie that sees a team led by Viola Davis and a bunch of other awesome women. Unlike Ocean's 8, however, this girl gang is reluctantly pulled into the crime life and this is going to be a much more uncompromising and unrelenting flick, based on what we're seeing here. This is basically shot after shot of tension and action, with some compelling narration and very cool dialogue to go around.

Windows comes from Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl). This blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.

One might have thought that Steve McQueen would have jumped on a movie project the second 12 Years a Slave took home that Oscar, but he waited a full five years to make another feature. That speaks volumes about the potential that exists here. In that five years, McQueen has taken on several smaller projects, like a video for Kanye West and an episode of the TV series Codes of Conduct, but nothing close to the scale of this. The long wait for his next movie appears as though it may very well have been worth the long wait though.

This movie boasts a ridiculously stacked cast, comes from one of the most promising directors working today and was co-written by a best-selling author. What's not to get excited about? 20th Century Fox is releasing Windows on November 16, which could put it right in the heart of the awards season conversation this year. If this movie is half as good as this first trailer, we could be in for one heck of a treat this fall. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Windows for yourself below.