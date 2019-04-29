You can hide, but you can't run. High Octane Pictures sets skinless creatures on your cabin this May in the terrifying snow covered monster thriller Winterskin. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for this shivering horror experience that will drip icicles on your summer vacation.

From acclaimed filmmaker Charlie Steeds, and starring David Lenik (Escape From Cannibal Farm) and Rowena Bentley (The House Of Violent Desire), comes a frostbitten frightfest that snatches the breath. Winterskin is available on digital May 21 from High Octane Pictures.

Gunned down in the snowy wilderness and desperate for shelter, Billy Cavanagh is taken in by kooky old lady Agnes, unaware that her isolated log cabin is being stalked by a bloodthirsty skinless creature hellbent on getting inside. From Dark Temple Films, the movie also stars Barrington De La Roche, Peter Cosgrove, Kate Davies-Speak, John Lomas, Harrison Nash and Dylan Curtis.

After dabbling in the world of short films, director Charlie Steeds made his directorial debut with Deadman Apocalypse in 2016. He followed that up in 2017 with Escape from Cannibal Farm. He then went onto release two more movies last year that included The Barge People and The House of Violent Desire. Winterskin is his first 2019 release, though he has two more films on the near horizon with An English Haunting and The Vicarage. Charlie Steeds also wrote Winterskin from his original concept and idea.

David Lenik headlines the movie. He previously worked with Charlie Steeds in Escape from Cannibal Farm and The Barge People after the two collaborated on Steeds directorial debut Deadman Apocalypse, so the pair have great chemistry as a director and actor team, and enjoy working with each other quite a bit.

Rowena Bentley stars as Agnes, the kooky old nut at the center of this horrific tale of survival. She's been on the horror scene since 1987, having first appeared in the black comedy Eat the Rich. She was brought out of acting retirement in 2017 for Charlie Steeds' Escape from Cannibal Farm, where she first got a 'taste' for working with David Lenik. Last year, she appeared in the thriller The House of Violent Desire, once again working with Steeds. About shooting Winterskin, she says this.

"The location where we've been filming has been amazing. You actually felt like you were in a log cabin in the middle of the snow. It was fantastic. Once you set foot inside this cabin, you were there."

You can discover more about Winterskin at the official Facebook for the movie. There is a behind-the-scenes video that features the cast talking about the realistic nature of the shoot and how scary it was actually being on set. Don't try to run, find a good hiding spot, and enjoy life before these icky dudes tear there teeth through your ribcage.