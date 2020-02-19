The first season of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher has been a monstrous success. Since debuting back in December, The Witcher is currently on track to be the streaming service's biggest first season of all time. So, following such a smash-hit, we can expect to see a lot more of Henry Cavill and his silvery wig.

With a second season comes new characters, and one fan-favorite that is expected to make an appearance is Vesemir, Geralt's mentor. Well, it is now being reported that the role was offered to both Michael Keaton and Mads Mikkelsen.

At present, there has been no word on who will play the revered monster slayer, but according to the new report, Netflix is looking to add another big star to the ensemble cast. Casting Batman himself, Michael Keaton, would have been a good move, as would have casting Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen, with Mikkelsen in fact being many fans first choice to portray Geralt.

Sadly, according to the source, despite Netflix tapping both Keaton and Mikkelsen for the role, both actors declined for currently unknown reasons. Either of these castings would have added an exciting new element to the show, which currently only has one big name in Henry Cavill playing the show's protagonist. Even though The Witcher has lost out on both Keaton and Mikkelsen, their selection goes to show the caliber of actor Netflix is looking to add for the crucial role of Vesemir.

It should go without saying, but like any report, this should all be taken with a very large pinch of salt. Though the idea of adding in the character of Vesmir and Netflix wanting a big name to fill the role makes sense, as well as the fact that both Keaton and Mikkelsen would be solid casting. But, so far there have only been rumors. Another name that has been thrown around a lot by the rumor mill is Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, who has himself expressed on multiple occasions that he would be very interested in playing the part. However, he has also stated that as yet he has not been offered anything by Netflix.

"I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir... yet."

Much like Keaton and Mikkelsen, Hamill would be perfect for Vesemir and is certainly the kind of big-name that Netflix are looking for.

Season 2 of The Witcher is expected to drop sometime next year, along with a Witcher anime movie, with many predicting that the next adventure will be bigger, better and probably bloodier than the first. Until then, Vesemir is due to make an appearance in animated form for the upcoming series Nightmare of the Wolf. The first season of The Witcher is streaming now and follows Geralt, a mutated monster hunter as he struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts. This comes to us from @DanielRPK.

Fun Fact: The role of Vesemir was offered to Michael Keaton and Mads Mikkelsen. Both passed#TheWitcherNetflix Season 2 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 18, 2020

I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir... yet.#CallMyAgenthttps://t.co/8gZpuwfsMi — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019