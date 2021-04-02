After a rather tumultuous production, The Witcher has finally wrapped filming on season 2. Since the first season dropped on Netflix in late 2019, fans have been clamoring for the new episodes for well over a year. While we still don't have a premiere date for season 2, an image posted to the show's official Twitter account from the last day of shooting reveals that the season is now in the can.

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

"That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent," the caption reads.

In another fun video posted to Twitter, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich tells her fellow executive producers to say that they've wrapped season 2 without actually saying that they've wrapped season 2. For her part, Hissrich deletes the pre-set alarms from her phone knowing that she won't need to get up before dawn to start another long day of shooting. The other EPs can be seen singing and dancing as a neat way of putting a bow on the season 2 wrap.

Toss a coin to our crew because we just wrapped season 2! @LHissrichpic.twitter.com/zdXer5mvsr — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as the crown princess Ciri. The series also stars Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, and Mimi Ndiweni.. Previously, it had been announced that season 2 would also bring in The Bridge star Kim Bodnia as Vesemir and Game of Thrones favorite Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen.

Shortly before the production wrap, seven new cast members had been revealed for The Witcher season 2. This includes Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) as the priestess Nenneke; Cassie Clare (Brave New World) as Phillipa Eilhart, leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses; Liz Carr (Devs) as Fenn, a lawyer and detective; Simon Callow (A Room with a View) as Fenn's partner Codringher; Graham McTavish (The Hobbit) as Dijkstra, a master spy; Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey) as new character Ba'lian; and Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as the mage Rience.

It hasn't been easy getting to the end of season 2 for the Witcher team. Weeks after filming began on season 2 in March of last year, new series star Kristofer Hivju had tested positive for COVID-19, giving the production its first delay. The pandemic would bring about further delays with another rash of crew members getting the virus in November. To make matters worse, Henry Cavill had suffered an on-set injury on location, putting him out of commission for a short time. Needless to say, getting to the last day of shooting must be making everyone involved very happy.

As of now, a premiere date hasn't yet been set for the second season of The Witcher, but with the shoot now in the can, we should hopefully be getting our new episodes sometime this year. For now, you can watch the entire first season in its entirety on Netflix, or you can check out the original books or the video game series if you're still wanting more. This news comes to us from The Witcher on Twitter.