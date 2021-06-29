The full lineup has been revealed for WitcherCon ahead of the special streaming event next month. As previously announced, the event will feature a collaboration of all things The Witcher, featuring both the developers of the video game series and the cast and crew of the Netfilx show. There are new surprises teased with Henry Cavill himself appearing to bring along some "surprises" ahead of season 2.

Series creator and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich also tweeted, "So excited to share the official #WitcherCon lineup with you all! Join me and my fellow The Witcher cast members on July 9th for panels, Season 2 sneak peeks, and my amazing drawing skills. Get the details at http://witchercon.com!"

The event includes the panel The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny with Anya Chalotra, Freya Allen, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, and Hissrich. Per the official WitcherCon website, the panel will see the cast members of the showrunner of the Netflix series "draw cards from an enigmatic deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. But these are no ordinary cards - prepare for surprise reveals, backstage insights, and a dash of chaos as our panelists take us through their journey of filming season 2."

Next up is Memories from the Path: Stories Behind the Witcher Games with CD PROJEKT RED. The description of the panel reads, "For over 13 years, the Witcher series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life - before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favorite moments from the franchise."

The Witcher: Beyond Video Games with Rafał Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, and Łukasz Woźniak. Per the website, it covers "detective noir to dark horror - all the way to the Old World and beyond. Prepare to experience The Witcher's expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by the franchise!"

Geralt of T-Rivia features panelists Błażej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The trivia challenge quizzes the key creators of the Witcher games and Netflix series as they "team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers."

Finally, bolf|Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz, will bring in the Geralt of Rivia actor himself. Closing out the event, the panel will present a sit down interview with Horowitz and Henry Cavill for "an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store..."

WitcherCon is set to go down on July 9 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Netflix's YouTube and Twitch channels. A second stream will follow at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The Witcher is expecteed to return to Netflix in late 2021. You can find out more about the event by visiting the official WitcherCon website.