Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has been talking up his role in the Amazon Studios adaptation of Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. Jordan was quick to declare his lifelong infatuation with the Rainbow Six franchise before revealing his hope that Without Remorse will spawn a franchise all of its own with Jordan at the center.

"I'm so excited about Without Remorse. As a guy who grew up playing Rainbow Six, this was an opportunity to dive into John Kelly/John Clarke character and give him a fresh start. Growing this thing out into a franchise is something we look forward to, and we felt Without Remorse is a perfect vehicle to do that as the first big splash I will make over at Amazon."

It sounds like Jordan's aim with Without Remorse is to delve much deeper into the John Kelly character, a name that should be very familiar to fans of the popular Rainbow Six video game franchise, with the upcoming first outing set to be the foundation of an ongoing franchise set within the Tom Clancy universe.

Without Remorse is set to be based on Tom Clancy's 1993 novel by the same name, which follows former Navy Seal John Kelly as he takes on drug dealers before eventually being enlisted to help the CIA in a POW rescue mission. The character appears in a number of Clancy's novels as well as featuring in several video games based on his works. Without Remorse is being directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and written by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Yellowstone) and Will Staples (Shooter).

Michael B. Jordan clearly has a lot of faith in Amazon, with the actor recently signing a first-look film deal and an overall television deal. "Bringing Outlier Society's slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us," Jordan said. "Amazon's global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I'm thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with 'Without Remorse' this spring."

Video game adaptations are notoriously difficult to get right, but with a talent of Jordan's calibre on board, Without Remorse already has a lot going for it and will hopefully result in the franchise that the actor has in mind. Originally, Without Remorse was scheduled to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures, however, due to the ongoing global circumstances, Amazon Studios acquired the rights and will release it on Prime Video on April 30, 2021.

Without Remorse is not the only franchise that Jordan has his eye on, with the actor recently revealing that, despite meeting his demise in the first Black Panther, he would love to return to the MCU for Black Panther 2. "I can't say too much about that one, honestly," he said. "With the year that we've had, and the loss of a dear friend, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise. But they're family, so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise, I would."

Jordan's star has been on the rise for some time, with the actor all set to helm the next installment in another of his franchises, Creed. Rumors of Michael B. Jordan making his directorial debut with Creed 3 had been circulating for some time, with Jordan's Creed co-star, Tessa Thompson, recently confirmed that the actor will indeed be calling the shots for the upcoming boxing threequel. This comes to us from Deadline.