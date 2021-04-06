The newly released final trailer for Amazon Studios' action thriller Tom Clancy's Without Remorse gives us a further glimpse at Creed star Michael B. Jordan demonstrating his particular set of skills. Directed by Stefano Sollima, and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, Without Remorse looks to be the perfect action-packed outing, bolstered by an intense central performance, that audiences and Tom Clancy fans have been waiting for.

Michael B. Jordan stars as John Kelly, AKA John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. Tom Clancy's Without Remorse will act as an explosive origin story for the action hero John Clark - one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly's mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Much like the central hero, the trailer for Without Remorse does not mess around, introducing us to Jordan with the kind of brutal prison fight that cinema was made for. Jordan dispatches with unwitting prison guards with aplomb, once again showing off his physical prowess in a scene that no doubt teases the R-rated action to come.

Discussing the project, the Black Panther star was quick to declare his lifelong infatuation with the Rainbow Six franchise before revealing his hope that Without Remorse will spawn a franchise all of its own with Jordan's John Clark at its center. "I'm so excited about Without Remorse. As a guy who grew up playing Rainbow Six, this was an opportunity to dive into John Kelly/John Clarke character and give him a fresh start," Jordan said. "Growing this thing out into a franchise is something we look forward to, and we felt Without Remorse is a perfect vehicle to do that as the first big splash I will make over at Amazon."

Michael B. Jordan clearly has big plans for the future of John Clark, and with an actor of his talent behind the project, Without Remorse could very well be the beginning of a new action franchise.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce, Without Remorse is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Michael B. Jordan. Without Remorse was originally intended to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures, but due to the ongoing global situation the movie will now be released by Amazon Studios who acquired the rights to the property, with the movie scheduled for release on Prime Video on April 30, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.