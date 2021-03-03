We now have our first look at Creed star Michael B. Jordan in the highly anticipated Amazon exclusive Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. The newly released trailer for the project introduces audiences to Jordan as John Clark, a Navy SEAL who ends up entangled in a massive conspiracy while trying to avenge the murder of his wife.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark - one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly's mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse tells the origin story of John Kelly (aka John Clark), a U.S. Navy SEAL, who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. When Kelly joins forces with fellow SEAL Karen Greer and shadowy CIA agent Robert Ritter, the mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. The movie is based on Tom Clancy's 1993 novel by the same name and is a spin-off of the Jack Ryan series. The John Kelly character appears in a number of Clancy's novels as well as featuring in several video games based on his works, giving Jordan and Amazon ample material for sequels.

Without Remorse is being directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and is written by Will Staples (Shooter) and Taylor Sheridan, who has previously impressed with the likes of

Hell or High Water and the Yellowstone series. Alongside the notable talents of Michael B. Jordan in the lead role, the Without Remorse adaptation has also amassed an impressive supporting cast including Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce.

As a huge fan of the Rainbow Six series, Jordan is hopeful that Without Remorse will be far from the first time that he features as Tom Clancy's embattled hero. "I'm so excited about Without Remorse. As a guy who grew up playing Rainbow Six, this was an opportunity to dive into John Kelly/John Clarke character and give him a fresh start," he said of his plans for the Tom Clancy character. "Growing this thing out into a franchise is something we look forward to, and we felt Without Remorse is a perfect vehicle to do that as the first big splash I will make over at Amazon."

Michael B. Jordan clearly has big plans for the Without Remorse franchise, with the Black Panther star intending to delve far deeper into what makes the character tick than audiences perhaps expect from a Tom Clancy/video game adaptation. While adaptations of this sort often end up a disappointment, Jordan's passion for the property is evident, which will hopefully result in a worthwhile action movie outing.

Should Without Remorse turn out to be the success that Jordan is banking on, this will bode well for the actor and his new partnership with the streaming service, who recently signed a first-look film deal and an overall television deal.

Without Remorse was originally to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures, but due to the ongoing global situation the movie will now be released by Amazon Studios who acquired the rights to the property. Without Remorse is scheduled for release on Prime Video on April 30, 2021.

{@IMG:VGocYzOl8yyR7eoNOnSsuTMGMFzOjK|Without Remorse [email protected]}