A new trailer and poster have been released for Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight production Woe.﻿The Matthew Goodhue written and directed horror movie focusses ﻿on a brother and sister who inherit their father's house following his death. However, as its mysteries are revealed, the house is revealed to be a curse rather than a blessing.

The film features Jessie Rabideau, known for ﻿Modern Love,﻿ and Adam Halferty, known for short films Dames﻿ and Virgil as the two siblings. While James Russo stars as Uncle Pete, who claims to have answers regarding the father's past and the secrets of the house. Russell Becker, Jerilyn Armstrong, Ryan Kattner, DeVaughn LaBon, Flora Rubenhold and Jason Tippet also join the cast.

The new trailer reveals glimpses into the fractured relationship between Charlie and Betty Dennistoun and their disagreement over what to do with their inheritance. It is soon revealed that their father took his own life, and that something sinister surrounds the property. Hints are revealed by side characters throughout the trailer until a haunting post-title scene shows Halferty's character Charlie digging a grave-shaped hole in the house's garden.

The film's new poster shows a dark hooded figure on a red background, a simple yet effective image. The identity of the figure is left to the imagination of the viewer, however, given the movie's plot it is not unreasonable to assume that it might be the sibling's father or their mysterious uncle. The poster also points out that one of the movie's producers, Evan Astrowsky, also produced ﻿Cabin Fever﻿, a 2016 horror movie ﻿focussing on five friends in a holiday cabin.

One year after their father's death, Charlie endlessly repairs the old family house while his sister, Betty, decides to sell their father's car without her brother's consent - the same car their father committed suicide in. As the two avoid confronting their prolonged grief, mental health, and each other, a hunchbacked creature shadows their every move. Their estranged Uncle Pete, believed to be dead, claims to have answers - if only Charlie and Betty would get out of their own heads and accept help.

﻿Woe﻿ premiered at the 2020 Massachusetts Independent Film Festival, but will be moving to on-demand services and DVD release on 15th June. Having already premiered, the movie has been eligible for awards, and even won Best Cinematography and the Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the Massachusetts festival. The film was also nominated for the Best Feature and Best Actor (Ryan Kattner) awards at that event, before being nominated for Best Feature at the 2020 Chicago Horror Film Festival.

The film is director and writer Matthew Goodhue's feature directorial debut, having produced a number of short-films previously. These short-films included ﻿Dames﻿and Virgil﻿, making ﻿Woe﻿ the third time that he and Adam Halferty have worked together. The filmmaker also worked as an editor on eight episodes of TV show ﻿Rough Draft with Reza Aslan.﻿﻿Woe﻿will become distributor Kamikaze Dogfight's ﻿ninth feature length title upon its release.