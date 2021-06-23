Wolf Creek 3 is officially a go. While the sequel has been in the works for some time things are finally coming together and it will soon be a reality. Altitude Films has boarded the project and is set to launch sales at the Cannes market this week. Filming is set to begin later this year, with John Jarratt returning once again as serial Killer Mick Taylor for the third installment in the horror franchise. Additionally, a poster has been revealed ahead of production.

Altitude will distribute Wolf Creek 3 in the U.K. The company has taken global sales rights everywhere except Australia and New Zealand. The poster was revealed just ahead of the sales launch. It shows Mick Taylor out front-and-center with the text "there will be blood" over him. This time around, it will be an American family caught in the killer's crosshairs. A logline for the sequel has been revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"An American family takes a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draws the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple's two children escape only to be hunted by Australia's most infamous killer."

The original Wolf Creek was released in 2005. It was inspired by a real-life story. The movie sees several friends getting lost while exploring the Australian outback and, unfortunately, they come across Mick Taylor. Violence ensues. Wolf Creek 2 was released nearly a decade later in 2014. A TV series followed in 2016, which ran for two seasons. John Jarratt previously teased that a third season of the show may be happening as well. Whether or not that is still the case remains unclear.

Rachele Wiggins is set to direct. Duncan Samarasinghe penned the screenplay. Franchise creator Greg McLean is set to produce the movie alongside Bianca Martino (The Darkness) and Kristian Moliere (The Babadook). McLean directed the first two installments of the franchise, as well as several episodes of the show. But he is now passing the baton to a couple of new filmmakers to put their stamp on it. McLean had this to say about it in a statement.

"Serial killing pig shooter Mick Taylor, portrayed by the iconic Australian actor John Jarratt, will once more terrorize the Outback. And we couldn't be more excited about the creative team we've assembled to create the next chilling chapter in the Wolf Creek franchise. Duncan's compelling, suspense-filled script combined with Rachele's exciting directorial vision for the film will deliver a horror roller-coaster ride sure to delight genre fans around the world."

Filming is set to take place in South Australia later this year. That being the case, and with the rights being sold off this week, we could expect to see Wolf Creek 3 by late 2022 or early 2023. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available.