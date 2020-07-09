We haven't seen the last of Mick Taylor, or so it would seem. Actor John Jarratt has revealed that Wolf Creek 3 is in the works, both on the big and small screen. Indeed, it seems Jarratt and Greg McLean are planning both a movie sequel and a third season of the TV series. Unfortunately, given what is going on in the world currently, those plans have been put on hold for the time being.

John Jarratt made the reveal in a recent Facebook post. The actor, who played the murderous Mick Taylor in both the movies and the TV show, revealed that he and director Greg McLean are working on both projects at the moment. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Hey guys! Let's have a little chat about the return of our old mate Uncle Mick... To my delight, I have received an overwhelming amount of messages about Wolf Creek 3 the season and the movie. Greg McLean and I have both projects in the works but unfortunately [the situation] has the world at a standstill. I promise to keep you updated as we all try our best to get through these tough times."

Wolf Creek was released in 2005 and is based on a real-life story of three people on a road trip in a remote part of Australia. After running into some car trouble, they get some help from a seemingly friendly local. The group had originally set out to hike through the Wolf Creek National Park. However, they soon discover that this man has violent intentions and they are forced to fight for their lives.

Nearly a decade later, John Jarrat reprised the role of Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek 2, which was released in 2014. That paved the way for a Wolf Creek TV show, which debuted in 2016 and ran for two seasons. Greg McLean, who wrote and directed both movies as well as episodes of the show, previously said in 2018 that Wolf Creek 3 would happen. What remains to be seen is whether or not the movie or season 3 of the show will happen first. Some of McLean's other credits include The Belko Experiment and Jungle.

Plot details for both projects remain under wraps currently. It remains to be seen if Wolf Creek season 3 would directly tie into the movie sequel, or if they would stand alone to some degree. It also isn't clear if either project has lined up a distributor, or if Greg McLean and John Jarratt intend to pitch the projects once the entertainment industry returns to normal again. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the full post from John Jarratt's Facebook page.