The release date for Wolf, starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp has been announced by Focus Features. The film will be released on Friday, December 3, 2021 in the U.S. The official plot synopsis has been released by Focus Features.

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf - much to the shock of his family. When he's sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.

George MacKay is best known for his lead role in Sam Mendes' Oscar-winning 1917 while Lily-Rose Depp began her career with Kevin Smith's Tusk and has also starred in The King and Voyagers. Nathalie Biancheri directs the film from an original script she also wrote. Nathalie Biancheri previously directed a documentary I Was Here and the super creepy Nocturnal which was about a schoolgirl developing a secret friendship with an older man who happens to be obsessed with her. Nocturnal starred British actor-singer Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders, Raised by Wolves) and Sadie Frost in the lead. Focus Features' parent company, Universal Pictures International, will release the film outside the U.S. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about her upcoming film.

"The inspiration comes from a real condition, species dysphoria, in which people believe they are an animal trapped in a human body, I wanted to depart from reality and take the film into an increasingly disturbing and violent microcosm where I could explore the meaning of the pressure to conform and how far we've departed from our basic instincts. The world of the film is colorful and perpetually ambiguous. Ultimately however it is Jacob's story and in the simplest form, a quest for personal freedom."

Before McKay signed on, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) was attached to star in the mystery drama. With a budget between $2 million and $3 million, Wolf is an Irish-Polish co-production backed by Screen Ireland, Eurimages, and the Polish Film Institute. Filming was set to begin in April 2020 in Ireland but was delayed until August due to the global health crisis.

The premise is certainly quite outlandish, but does get full points for uniqueness. At present, when every week a new sequel, prequel, or reboot is released or announced, a big Hollywood studio producing an original film like Wolf is a breath of fresh air. Moreover, the director has just one other feature film to her credit and that, too, was a weird one which could imply that there is more than meets the eye and the film could turn out to be amazing.

Wolf is written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri, produced by Jessie Fisk and Jane Doolan, and co-produced by Mariusz Wlodarski and Agnieszka Wasiak. MacKay and Lily-Rose Melody Depp are joined by a talented ensemble including Senan Jennings, Darragh Shannon, Elisa Fionuir, Lola Petticrew, Amy Macken, Fionn O'Shea, Paddy Considine, Karise Yansen, and Eileen Walsh. Stefan Wesołowski and Michal Dyme serve as the music director and the cinematographer respectively. Be sure to check it out this December.