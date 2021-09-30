The trailer for Wolf just dropped and wow, it looks like this will not be a fairy tale. Focus Features has released an official trailer for the film titled Wolf, which recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. This is a very unique drama starring the very talented actor George MacKay as a boy who believes he is a wolf. The boy is sent to a clinic, where Jacob and his animal-bound peers are "forced to undergo extreme forms of therapy. However, things change once he meets the mysterious Wildcat.

Lily-Rose Melody Depp stars as "Wildcat", with a cast including Paddy Considine, Martin McCann, Terry Notary, Fionn O'Shea, Eileen Walsh, Lola Petticrew, and Senan Jennings. When this film premiered at the festival, they didn't allow it to be screened for press. That's not really unusual as a lot of films do that to avoid mixed reactions.

"Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf - much to the shock of his family. When he's sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love."

Wolf is written and directed by the up-and-coming filmmaker Nathalie Biancheri, director of the film Nocturnal. Also Produced by Jane Doolan and Jessie Fisk. The movie looks like not has a lot more to it then what we are made to believe. Is it a true case of some mental disorder or is something supernatural involved? Coming out December 3rd it misses the Halloween season but I don't think anyone will care once they see this trailer.

The trailer takes us to a facility that is dedicated to cure people from a disorder that makes them believe they are animals. We see a bird man,bear and of course the mysterious girl named "Wildcat" who has been here all or her life or what she can remember anyways. The man doctor is nicknamed "The Zoo Keeper" and our man character is warned to stay clear of this man. The story takes a dark turn as we see extreme methods being used to "cure" the patients. Locked in cages,beaten and so on to name a few. But the more and more they try they can't keep the Wolf and the Wildcat apart. The bond is there but is something else?

So what do you think of the trailer and story? Is this more than a case of a strange disorder? Or are we reaching for something that is not there? Are you still reeling from Johnny Depp's daughter in her last movie?