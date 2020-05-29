Months after finding great success with The Invisible Man, Universal is moving forward with Wolfman with Ryan Gosling set to star as the classic movie monster. Reportedly, Universal executives have brought in Gosling to lead the monster movie, and the search for a director is also under way. Multiple names are said to be considered with no clear frontrunner at this time, but Bad Education helmer Cory Finley's name is reportedly in the mix. With a star already in place, the project seems to be on the fast track, so a situation regarding the director is likely to be made soon. Universal has declined to comment on the reports as of this writing.

Orange Is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo wrote the screenplay for the new Wolfman based on an original pitch by Ryan Gosling. No plot details on this particular take on the classic story have been confirmed, but word is the movie will be "set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist." What we can presume is that the story will also primarily follow a man who turns into a werewolf and may or may not attack others, as it is a movie about the classic Woflman after all.

Initially, Universal had planned to launch a vast, interconnected movie universe akin to the MCU (aka Universal's Monsterverse) when they released The Mummy with Tom Cruise in 2017. Unfortunately, the movie bombed at the box office and was universally panned by critics. Universal has since gone in a new direction with their monster movies moving forward, opting to produce simpler stories from visionary filmmakers with much more modest budgets. Beginning with this year's The Invisible Man from writer and director Leigh Whannell, the studio has already found great success with this strategy, so it's not surprising to see other movies based on the Universal Monsters going into production soon as well.

Universal's first werewolf picture dates back to 1935's Werewolf of London with Henry Hull starring as the hairy creature. Lon Chaney Jr. would later famously star as the titular monster when the studio released The Wolf Man in 1941; soon after, he would meet Bela Lugosi as Frankenstein's monster in the crossover movie Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man. More recently, the legendary monster was portrayed by Benicio del Toro in the 2010 movie The Wolfman from director Joe Johnston, but like The Mummy, the movie was pelted with negative reviews from critics upon its release and failed in theaters as a box office bomb.

If Gosling's new Wolfman movie is anything like The Invisible Man, it's going to be a fresh take on the classic story that's well worth watching. Already, there seems to be a heavy amount of interest from fans on social media, so anticipation is beginning to mount quickly for the upcoming movie. More updates on the project will likely be made available soon and it's a matter of time before the movie's director is named. This news was first reported by Variety.