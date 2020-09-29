We have a brand new trailer for Wolfman's Got Nards. This is a new documentary all about the 1987 cult classic The Monster Squad. It has been in the works for a long time and was finished back in 2018. Yet, as is often the case, it took a while to find distribution. At long last, Gravitas Ventures is getting ready to release it for the world to see. The trailer reveals what we can expect, which is a love letter to director Fred Dekker's 80s monster movie that has, against the odds, managed to endure for more than three decades.

The trailer opens with fans of the movie explaining how they came across it originally and how much they love it. Be it through renting it at the video store or even bootleg DVDs, the movie managed to find its audience in the years after its unceremonious release. Much of the doc hinges on a 30th-anniversary reunion tour for The Monster Squad that took place several years back, which became an unexpectedly huge hit with audiences around the country. Screenings sold out, much to the surprise of those involved in the original production. Aside from focusing on these screenings and the fans, the doc looks to examine how the movie unexpectedly gained this cult following.

The original movie centers on a group of five kids who find themselves facing Dracula, the Mummy, the Gill Man and Frankenstein's Monster, who have combined forces in search of a magic amulet. The documentary was directed by original cast member Andre Gower. It features Fred Dekker, Shane Black, Seth Green, Andre Gower, Ryan Lambert, Ashley Bank, Adam F. Goldberg, Heather Langenkamp, Chuck Russell, Adam Green, Joe Lynch and many more.

Originally released in 1987, The Monster Squad was largely panned by critics and a failure at the box office. However, over the last three decades, word of mouth has helped turn it into a sleeper hit and cultural phenomenon among genre fans. The documentary explores the relationship a dedicated audience has with the movie. It offers an in-depth look into the movie's conception, response, cult status and eventual revival. Through interviews with the cast, crew, screenwriters, directors, academics and original critics, it turns the lens on an audience of self-proclaimed misfits who have kept it alive for more than 30 years. The doc also features never-before-seen footage.

The documentary previously played on the festival circuit in 2018, making stops at Overlook, Cinepocalypse, Monster Fest, Beyond Fest and more. It derives its title from one of the most famous lines in the original movie. It is uttered by Horace, played by the late Brent Chalem, who kicks Wolfman in the groin to discover that Wolfman does, indeed, have nards. Pilgrim Media Group and Fitterpiper Entertainment produced the doc. Wolfman's Got Nards arrives just in time for Halloween on VOD on October 27 from Gravitas Ventures. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.