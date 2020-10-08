We have a brand new trailer for Wolfwalkers. The footage made its debut during this year's virtual edition of New York Comic Con, which is taking place now through Sunday. The filmmakers behind the Apple TV+ animated feature participated in a panel, showcasing the upcoming movie. At the conclusion of the panel, the new trailer was released, which reveals a visually stunning and magical Irish tale.

The trailer starts with a young girl and her father wandering through the woods. The father is responsible for hunting down the wolves that populate the land, with his daughter eager to help. While wandering in the woods, she comes upon a Wolfwalker, a human that can communicate with wolves. Things get exponentially more complicated when our young hero becomes a wolf herself, which leads to some major family drama.

Wolfwalkers is the latest from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) and director Ross Stewart (The Secret of Kells). It comes from Cartoon Saloon (The Breadwinner) and Melusine Productions (Ernest & Celestine). Will Collins penned the screenplay. The cast includes Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whitaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton and Maria Doyle Kennedy. Moore had this to say about the inspiration for the movie during the panel.

"We talked a little bit about the folklore from this area called the Wolves of Ossory, we talked a bit about that. Then we were talking a bit, at the time there was a documentary called Wolfland on Irish television and they talked about how Oliver Cromwell and the British had tried to eliminate the wolves from Ireland as a way to symbolically tame the country. We sort of felt all of those ingredients, and probably some more, all went into the pot, and we started mixing it up. That's when we first started writing and coming up with the story that we ended up with."

Wolfwalkers takes place in a time of superstition and magic and centers on a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe. She heads to Ireland with her father to take out the last wolf pack. Robyn is exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls and makes friends with a free-spirited girl, Mebh. This girl is a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves at night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn discovers a secret that takes her deep into the world of these Wolfwalkers, putting her at risk of turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The movie will make its North American world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Wolfwalkers is due to be released in theaters nationwide on November 13 by GKIDS. It will then premiere globally on Apple TV+ on December 11. For those who don't already have the service, Apple TV+ runs $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Apple TV YouTube channel.