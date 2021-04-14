Wolverine may be getting rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Small Screen over on Disney+. Thanks to the Disney/Fox merger, which went into effect in 2019, Marvel Studios, also owned by Disney, is now in control of the X-Men. We've known for some time that the franchise itself will be rebooted at some point. Now, we have word that the most famous mutant of them all may be getting his very own anthology series.

Though not confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney, a new report claims that a Wolverine anthology series is in early development for Disney+. The report likens the show to American Horror Story, where each season would tell a different story from the character's lengthy history. Because of the character's slow aging, multiple stories, spanning multiple decades, could be told. It is said that the first season would adapt the Weapon X storyline. This is the program that gave Wolverine his adamantium skeleton and his iconic claws.

Most importantly, the post notes that no actor has been cast just yet. Assuming this is indeed true, that makes sense, as it's said to be in the early stages. Hugh Jackman portrayed the character for nearly two decades starting with 2000's X-Men up through 2017's Logan. Replacing Jackman, whenever or wherever Wolverine pops up in the MCU, will be an enormous hurdle to clear.

Wolverine was created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein and John Romita Sr. Making his debut in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180, the claw-fisted mutant would eventually go on to become not only a key member of the X-Men, but one of the most popular characters in the entirety of the Marvel universe. That being the case, a reboot within the confines of the MCU is all but inevitable. Though it always seemed he would return in a movie. Not necessarily in a TV show.

But the advent of Disney+ has opened many new doors. The Mandalorian provided a massive boost for Star Wars and became arguably the most beloved thing in the franchise since Disney purchased Lucasfilm. On the Marvel side, both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have proved to be hugely successful as well. Plus, there are many more MCU shows on the way such as She-Hulk}, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, just to name a few. There is no reason a Wolverine anthology couldn't exist in the streaming world as well.

It is also noted that these stories could be told without getting in the way of the character's likely appearance in any future MCU movies. An X-Men movie reboot is likely to happen during Phase 5 of the MCU, and it is rumored that the project has entered development, titled The Mutants. That has yet to be confirmed at this point. But the mutants are coming. That much is certain. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the alleged project are made available. This news comes to us via That Hashtag Show.