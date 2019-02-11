Is Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine? While a lot of Harry Potter fans would love to see that, it's not happening and the actor joked about it in a new interview. With the Disney and Fox deal set to be finalized soon, many Marvel fans are looking forward to Fox's properties coming home to Marvel Studios. With that being said, the X-Men are heading to the MCU and Hugh Jackman, sadly, won't be joining them, which means that the studio is going to have to find a new Wolverine.

Daniel Radcliffe is a name that has been brought up more than a few times over the years when talking about a new Wolverine actor. In fact, if one is to search the actor's name on Google, the Wolverine question is one of the first few hits, which was the focus of a new interview. When reading the question, Radcliffe had a smirk on his face and had a good joke for Marvel fans. He explains.

"There's going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash. And then when he comes out, it's me. So yes, I'm very happy to announce that here."

Daniel Radcliffe is not going to be the new Wolverine in the future X-Men movies under the Disney umbrella. At least not at this time. A lot can change between now and when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige starts to figure out what he wants to do with the character, assuming that he hasn't done so already. While Radcliffe is a fan-favorite, there are more than a few people who are questioning the Harry Potter actor in the role.

In addition to being asked about the Wolverine role, Daniel Radcliffe was asked about his favorite Harry Potter movies. Radcliffe revealed that the final movie, Deathly Hallows, is a favorite, but then said that number five is his favorite, which may come as a surprise to hardcore fans. Order of the Phoenix is not regarded as one of the better movies in the franchise, but Radcliffe likes that it has a lot of Gary Oldman's Sirius Black in it and for the reason that it focuses on Harry and Sirius' relationship.

Hugh Jackman did a lot of work to bulk up for the role of Wolverine, which is not an easy thing to do. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have stated that it's hard to get in shape and stay in shape for the Avengers movies, so it's understandable that Jackman doesn't want to continue on as the character after all of these years. But, is Daniel Radcliffe the right man to take the job? That remains to be seen, but we are about to see a new version of the character in the MCU and Radcliffe already has a funny idea how he can get involved. You can check out the whole interview with Daniel Radcliffe below, thanks to the Wired YouTube channel.