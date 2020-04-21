Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and former Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman are setting aside their differences, albeit temporarily, for a good cause. The friends and fun-loving social media foes have decided to take part in the All In Challenge, which was started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and has stars raising money for charity by auctioning off experiences. In this case, Reynolds and Jackman are allowing one lucky fan the chance to run a lemonade stand with them.

Both actors took to Twitter to announce their "temporary cease-fire." Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have traded jabs with one another in a series of videos and social media posts over the years, but they're setting that aside to raise money for several charities and first responders. Those who wish to have a chance at running a lemonade stand with these two merely need to enter with a donation. Per the contest's page, here is what is up for grabs.

"Now, at long last, these two arch-nemeses are calling a cease-fire and putting aside their differences for a full 24 hours to help children make a difference. Armed with a fresh copy of 'Running a Lemonade Stand for Dummies,' Ryan and Hugh will come to your home and help your children set up and run a semi-successful lemonade stand for two hours, with all proceeds going to help first responders. We suggest that you keep these two separated, as they will surely continually verbally assault each other while smiling for your neighbors, posing for selfies and pouring lemonade."

$10 earns 10 entries and $25 earns 25 entries, while $50 will garner 100 entries and $100 a full 200 entries. The contest is capped at 200 entries per person. To help commemorate the truce and announce the contest, the two produced a video that hilariously rewrites history, posing that the Reynolds and Jackman families have been feuding for generations. 100 percent of the money raised through the auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. All proceeds raised from the lemonade stand will go help first responders.

In their respective Twitter posts, each actor nominated several others to participate in the challenge. Ryan Reynolds nominated astronaut Chris Hadfield, soccer star Ashley Lawrence and "just to screw with him," Hugh Jackman yet again. Jackman, meanwhile, nominated New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay and Blue Bloods star Peter Hermann.

It's noted that the lemonade stand prize will take place once it is safe to do so. The winner also must be 18 years of age or older. Those who wish to enter can do so now until May 8 over at Fanatics.com. Feel free to check out the announcement video for yourself.

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence - and just to screw with him... @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtbpic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020