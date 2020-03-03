The rumor mill has been churning hard over the last few days, with reports suggesting that Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is wanted as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, a multitude of artists have taken to the drawing board to create depictions of what the actor may look like as the adamantium clawed member of the X-Men.

Over the weekend, unfounded rumors circulated on social media prompting discussion of whether Cavill would be a good fit for the Wolverine role in the MCU. The reports even state that Henry Cavill's Logan may make his debut in the Captain Marvel sequel. So far, there has been no confirmation or rejection of these rumors, and so the artists continue to render and the fans continue to speculate and debate whether Cavill should play the role.

The fan-art does a great job of giving us an idea of what Henry Cavill could look like with the claws, sideburns, and spikey-hair, and there is no doubt that he cast the intimidating shadow one would expect of the berserker raging Wolverine. Whilst some fans have stated that Cavill clearly has the broad chest and dark hair associated with Logan, others have criticized the idea of having another tall actor portray the famously short comic book character.

Hugh Jackman faced similar criticism at the time, but of course, went on to win fans over and played Wolverine for nearly two decades ultimately becoming the definitive live-action version. In the comics though, Wolverine stands at 5'3'', whilst Cavill is much more statuesque 6'1'', and though Jackman proved that the height does not hinder an actor's ability to play the character, fans are hoping for a different, more comic-accurate take on Wolverine.

Physical attributes aside, Cavill does already have experience playing hugely famous comic book characters, having played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Justice League movie. He has also demonstrated his talent for playing gruff, no-nonsense warriors with his role as Geralt in Netflix's hugely successful series of The Witcher. So, Cavill arguably could bring the character of Wolverine to life in Captain Marvel 2, but does that make him the right choice?

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did confirm at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that the X-Men will be coming to the MCU eventually, though currently we do not know when or how this will play out. They are of course now able to fold the X-Men and their fellow mutant-kind into the MCU thanks to Disney's purchase of Fox last year.

Henry Cavill is currently filming The Witcher season 2 for Netflix. The assortment of artwork comes from the Instagram accounts of Apex Form, Rimo Dey, Royy Ledger, and Kinoman AZ.