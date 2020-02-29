BossLogic works quick. The artist was able to mock up some artwork depicting Henry Cavill as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine in a matter of hours. Earlier this week, a rumor involving Cavill joining the MCU as Wolverine started to spread like wildfire. He is reportedly all set to make his debut in Captain Marvel 2. While there is a precedent of the two characters meeting up in the comics, fans are having a hard time wrapping their head around the Man of Steel becoming the Man of Adamantium.

While BossLogic's artwork of Henry Cavill as Wolverine is awesome, as usual, it will more than likely be the closest we ever come to seeing The Man of Steel actor in the MCU. The more time that the rumor has been sitting has given fans enough time to realize that Cavill really just does not have enough time to take on such an undertaking. Plus, this initial report has yet to be confirmed by Cavill's representation or by Marvel Studios. That doesn't stop BossLogic from imagining what that looks like though.

As for Marvel Studios not confirming anything about the possibility of Henry Cavill joining the MCU for Captain Marvel 2, that is something that, even if proven to be true, the studio would never confirm this early. The studio works in a deeply secretive manner and often thrives off of rumors like this. Everybody knows that Marvel Studios has regained their Fox properties and that the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and others are all going to have to be recast. As time goes by, we're likely going to start seeing a lot more of these rumored castings, with many of them turning out to be too good to be true.

Even thinking of Henry Cavill going from Justice League to Captain Marvel 2 was enough to get MCU fans really excited. Cavill is a great actor and could bring a lot to the Marvel side of things. Plus, he'd be able to properly grow his facial hair for the Wolverine role and not have it digitally removed in the post-production process. He doesn't seem to be doing anything with the Superman role in the near future, so why not give it a shot? As it turns out, he has a lot on his plate, including The Witcher season 2 for Netflix.

While a lot of fans were excited about the idea of Henry Cavill taking over for Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine role, there were just as many who were dismissive, and not just because it's an unconfirmed rumor. Cavill is approaching 40-years old, which some people deem to be too old to play the iconic comic book character. 40 isn't really too old, but for action roles of this magnitude, it would be a pretty big undertaking, though he would probably do the same for Man of Steel 2. You can check out Henry Cavill as Wolverine below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.