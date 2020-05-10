Arguably, no actor has become so synonymous with a comic book character as Hugh Jackman has with X-Men favorite Wolverine. Having played the role for almost twenty years, Jackman bowed out with the excellent Logan back in 2017, but since then fans have struggled to move on. One of those fans is comic creator Rob Liefeld, who was asked in a recent interview which actor he envisions as the spiky-haired X-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like most of us, Liefeld said that he is finding it hard to picture anyone other than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

"I'm stuck on Hugh Jackman. Having met Hugh, having loved Hugh, there is only Deadpool because of Wolverine... I was doing Deadpool [in the comics] to get to Wolverine. Wolverine was always the goal."

Much like Wolverine, Liefeld's Deadpool, whom he created alongside Fabian Nicieza, possesses a superhuman healing factor and was once a member of one version of the Weapon X program. Though he is, of course, much more chatty than his fellow Marvel character.

"I can't answer the question on Wolverine, I'm stuck on Hugh Jackman. I hope to God he comes back, I do. He's been seriously firm that he's not going to be Wolverine, and I foolishly don't believe him."

The comments from Rob Liefeld no doubt echo the thoughts of many Wolverine fans, who have bee left wondering who can match the passion, aggression, and unruly charisma of Jackman's take on the character.

Jackman himself has been quite assertive that he is indeed done with the role for good, and spoke recently about why he felt now was the right time to hang up his claws and leave them for someone else.

"I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party - not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to. It's kind of like, you're on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, 'Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?' And you say, 'Sounds good but... no.' They're fine with someone else."

Jackman certainly picked the right movie to make his last, with 2017's Logan receiving much critical acclaim and even calls for the actor and movie to be considered by the Academy. Logan is set in a future where mutants are nearly extinct, with the story following an elderly and weary Logan as he is forced to come out of retirement to escort a young mutant named Laura to a safe place. He meets with other mutants, who run from an evil corporation that has been experimenting with them, along the way.

Liefeld is not alone in wanting to bring Jackman back into the fold, with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds trying time and again to persuade the X-Men star to suit up once again for a much-desired Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. While Jackman is likely finished with the role, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are expected to reboot and recast Wolverine, with one of the more popular fan choices being none other than Danny DeVito. Whoever they cast, here's hoping they get it right. This comes to us from Inverse.