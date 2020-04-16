The cigar-smoking, spikey-haired, prone to anger Wolverine has been a hugely popular character for years now, eventually becoming the focus of the majority of the X-Men movies. He is a character now synonymous with Hugh Jackman, but with the Australian actor having brought his iteration of the Wolverine to a close with the brilliant Logan back in 2017, the question remains as to who is worthy enough to take on the adamantium clawed mantle.

Well, a surprising choice has emerged, but, surprising as it is, it kind of makes a lot of sense. One fan, named Steven Blomkamp, took to social media to suggest funnyman Jack Black as everyone's favorite X-Man, and by God that just might work.

The pic that is being referred to shows Jack Black posing next to a small statue of the Red Hulk. Making a hand gesture that looks like claws, and sporting a toothy growl and muttonchops, suddenly the casting suggestion does not seem so ludicrous. Don't worry Mr. Blomkamp, you are forgiven.

This was then followed up by a fan edit that places Jack Black's scruffy, snarling face on top of Hugh Jackman's body and, for reasons that cannot be explained, it works. It works incredibly well, in fact. The sight of Black wielding Wolverine's iconic adamantium claws fits so well that it's actually quite astounding that no one has made this suggestion before. Standing at 5'6'', Black certainly meets the height of the character as he is depicted in the comic book better than Hugh Jackman ever did, and whilst he is mostly known for his comedic talents, he has proven his ability for seriousness in the likes of King Kong.

Though there is no official confirmation on whether Wolverine will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been a strong possibility since the film rights to the X-Men were acquired by Disney, causing much speculation among fans as to who could play Wolverine in a future movie. With Hugh Jackman having now retired to role, Marvel is no doubt concerned about simply copying Jackman's take. Well, Jack Black could be just the change needed. Fan casting in the past has put the likes of Bob Hoskins and Harvey Keitel as Wolverine, rather than the taller, more classically heroic likes of Jackman, and Jack Black fits the shorter, gruffer, scruffier bill to a tee.

Speaking of Wolverine, MCU star Mark Ruffalo has been discussing the future of the Hulk, stating his desire to see the not-so-jolly green giant and Logan finally come to blows on the big screen. As a childhood fan of the X-Men, Ruffalo suggested that "maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up". Imagine that newly introduced Wolverine emerging from the shadows and being played by Jack Black and you can't help but be excited. This surprising casting suggestion comes to us from Twitter user Steven Blomkamp.