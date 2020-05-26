John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves never seems to be too far from the minds of movie lovers. Indeed, when it comes to comic book fan-casting, Reeves' name is mentioned more often than not, with the actor having been suggested for various Marvel roles including Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, and even underwater royalty Namor. Well, a new piece of fan art has cast Reeves as fan-favorite member of the X-Men, Wolverine.

"Keanu Reeves as Wolverine. I have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, so I decided to do it. Many would not like the idea of ​​someone replacing Hugh Jackman but we will have to get used to it if we want to see Wolverine on the big screen again if he does not reprise the character."

The image, created by artist Pablo Ruiz, shows Keanu Reeves looking rather grey and grizzled as Old Man Logan. Depicted in a typical Wolverine pose, Reeves suits the character's iconic giant Adamantium claws and even manages to pull off a slightly more comic book accurate black and yellow suit. So far, the suits worn by the character in live-action have strayed away from the source material in favor of something less garish. Reeves' Wolverine looks very battle-hardened, sporting several cuts on his face which reveal the Adamantium skeleton beneath his skin. Sadly the image does not give him the equally iconic spiky hair, instead leaving him with a pretty ordinary 'do. Perhaps he'd run out of hair gel.

While the John Wick star has the kind of look that would suit a lot of comic book characters, hence why he so often suggested by fans for multiple different roles, one has to wonder whether Reeves is really a good fit for the berserker raging Wolverine. The actor's demeanor tends to be much calmer and cooler and therefore much better suited to a character like Ghost Rider. Plus the fact, isn't it time we had a Wolverine who was shorter and stockier and more in line with his comic book counterpart?

Reeves is no stranger to comic book movies, with the actor having previously portrayed DC's John Constantine in 2005's Constantine, an adaptation that has become something of a cult classic since its release. Reeves himself has even stated his enthusiasm for returning to the role for the long-awaited sequel.

The last time audiences saw Wolverine in live-action was in director James Mangold's Logan, a movie that brought Hugh Jackman's 17 year legacy as the character to a perfect conclusion. Jackman first took on the role of the comic book character in 2000's X-Men film, going on to play the mutant in eight more movies, including X-2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and X-Men: First Class, a prequel in which Wolverine made a surprising cameo.

Though there is no official confirmation on whether Wolverine will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been a strong possibility since the film rights to the X-Men were acquired by Disney, causing much speculation among fans as to who could play Wolverine in a future movie. With Hugh Jackman having now retired the role, Marvel is no doubt on the hunt for who best to take up the mantle. Could it be Keanu Reeves? This comes to us from pabloruizzx.