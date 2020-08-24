Antony Starr has already demonstrated his affinity for the villainous as the malevolent leader of superhero team The Seven in Amazon's The Boys. Well, should the actor be given the opportunity to continue his comic book career and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Starr would prefer to switch sides in order to play one of the X-Men's most popular members: Wolverine.

"I would say Wolverine!"

Antony Starr was quick to throw his name out there as a potential choice for the recasting of Wolverine, with Starr ready and waiting to shout out the name of the adamantium-clawed mutant in order to get tongues wagging. Despite his excitement for the character, Starr did acknowledge that there would be a lot of pressure on whoever takes on the role following Hugh Jackman's treasured performance over the last two decades.

"Big shoes to fill, man. Jackman's pretty much put his mark on that, hasn't he? So, I never say never, man - but at the moment, I'm just enjoying what we're doing here. I mean, to be honest, Wolverine doesn't wear spandex, which is definitely a negative for me. I do like the feel of tight pants, you know, if they can tighten the jeans up, maybe. We can get some kind of tight leather jeans going on - or maybe a pants suit. I could be tempted..."

Based on his performance as Homelander, it may be hard to picture Starr as Wolverine. But, if you have seen the actor's performance in the crime drama series Banshee, you'll know what an intriguing casting idea this year. The actor's charisma and clear penchant for violent characters could very well make him the perfect choice should the X-Men character ever join the ranks of the MCU.

The last time audiences saw Wolverine in live action was in director James Mangold's Logan, a movie that brought Hugh Jackman's 17-year legacy as the character to a perfect conclusion. Though there is no official confirmation on whether Wolverine will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been a strong possibility ever since the rights to the X-Men were acquired by Disney, causing much speculation among fans as to who could play Wolverine in future. With Hugh Jackman having now retired the role, Marvel is no doubt on the hunt for who best to take up the mantle, and Starr should be nearing the top of that list.

While we ponder what Starr could look like as the spiky-haired X-Man, the actor will soon return to screen as the murderous Homelander in The Boys season 2. From what Starr has said recently, the leader of The Seven is going to have a tough time, and not just from the titular vigilante group. According to Starr, new addition Stan Edgar, played by The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito, is going to bring some turbulence to the show. "Homelander thinks he's the most important player in the game, so to speak, but Edgar very much comes from a different angle," Starr said of the relationship between the super and his new boss. "He represents a big corporation and he really puts Homelander into a very interesting position for a superhero that is used to getting his own way and being so strong and in control. Edgar really throws the cat amongst the pigeons there and it sets old Homey off on a bizarre trajectory."

Coming courtesy of Amazon Prime, The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Season 2 is set to introduce several new characters alongside Esposito's Mr. Edgar, including Aya Cash's rival superhero Stormfront, X-Men alumni Shawn Ashmore as troublesome retired super, Lamplighter, and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy. The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as the Female, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, and Chace Crawford as the Deep. This comes to us from Screen Geek.