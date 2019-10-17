The next live-action version of Wolverine has yet to be officially cast, but some new fan art shows us how Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe might appear in the iconic role. After Hugh Jackman ended his run as Logan on the big screen, fans have been dreaming up their own casting choices and speculating over which new actor we might see wielding the adamantium claws next.

The name Daniel Radcliffe seems to come up often in these discussions, and for Instagram artist erathrim20, the actor should be the "first choice" for the part. To demonstrate the point, the artist has created some convincing fan art of Radcliffe as Wolverine, and you can take a look at it below to see if you're sold on the idea.

Certainly, it's going to be a challenge for any actor to be accepted as the next Logan, no matter how talented they might be. This is because Hugh Jackman had done such a tremendous job playing the character in so many movies across the span of many years, making himself synonymous with Wolverine. After he first appeared in the part in the original X-Men movie from the year 2000, Jackman concluded his run in 2017 with Wolverine's third solo movie, Logan. In addition to being highly regarded by fans across the world, the role has also earned Jackman a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for "longest career as a Marvel live-action superhero." Needless to say, Jackman leaves behind some pretty big boots to fill.

We could be seeing our next big screen Wolverine sooner rather than later. The commercial and critical failure of X-Men: Dark Phoenix put the kibosh on continuing the movie series, leaving the fate of the team of mutant superheroes in the air. There has been speculation about this resulting in the introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new performers in each of the roles. Given Marvel's penchant for bringing in familiar comic book characters in other MCU movies before giving them their own solo projects, it's very possible for Wolverine or the X-Men to appear in a surprise cameo for an upcoming Marvel movie.

Aside from Radcliffe, many other names have been discussed by fans as someone they'd like to see portray the next Wolverine. The most popular choice seems to be Rocketman star Taron Egerton, who's also been depicted in the role with fan art. Marvel writer Mark Millar has also suggested Egerton will be the next Logan, showing his full support for the potential casting choice. For his part, Egerton has since commented on the fan support for him in the role, and although he says he's "slightly baffled" by it, he admits he would be open to taking the part if the opportunity comes along. As of this time, it doesn't appear any actual discussions have taken place.

Whether it's Radcliffe, Egerton, or someone else entirely, it's just a matter of time before we see the Wolverine character back in theaters. As one of the most popular Marvel comic book characters of all-time, it seems unlikely Disney will want to leave him on the sidelines for too long. The fan art of Radcliffe as Wolverine comes to us from Erathrim20 on Instagram.