The X-Men member and berserker raging hero, Wolverine, remains one of the most popular members of not only the Marvel universe but the entire comic book world. The character has appeared in live-action form several times over the years, each time played by actor Hugh Jackman, who has now become synonymous with the spikey-haired rebel.

However, despite all of these appearances, one thing fans have never really seen on the big screen is Wolverine's iconic yellow, blue and red suit. Well, some new concept art has now emerged that shows what this suit could look like, and it comes complete with the pointy mask.

The concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has shared some unused Wolverine designs from a mysterious canceled project on social media. Marantz has done concept art for both Marvel and DC movies in the past. Here, he says that the designs for Wolverine's costume were for a project that sadly never materialized. It is not known exactly what the project was, but Marantz suggests that it could have paid homage to Wolverine's classic comic book costume.

"I've always wanted to do a pass on wolverine. Finally got my chance, but the project got canceled. I got to do a wide range of sketches exploring different takes on the costume. It was a lot of fun, wish I could've built him in zbrush. Here are just a few of the options I turned in. #wolverine #logan #xmen #marvel #weaponx #conceptart #gameart #sketches #costume #design."

Marantz's sketches look like the artist was trying to recreate Wolverine's costume, even including the iconic mask, and the artwork does a very good job of bringing the garish outfit to life. While the different sketches do change slightly, each one is an accurate depiction of the classic suit that the character has sported in the comics since his introduction in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180 back in 1974. They have the kind of tactical look that live-action comic book costumes tend to lean towards, whilst still remaining accurate to the source material.

Though we never saw Hugh Jackman wear the suit, audiences were given a tease in a deleted scene from 2013's The Wolverine, in which he receives his classic comic book outfit as a gift. This remains the first and only time that the costume has been brought to life on the big screen, and not many people have ever even seen it. Throughout his time as Wolverine, Jackman has only ever worn the black, leathery costumes worn by all of the members of the X-Men.

With Disney's purchase of Fox Studios, the X-Men are expected to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the near future. The costumes worn by the characters in the MCU tend to be pretty comic-book accurate, so it is very possible that we will see Wolverine's classic suit in live-action someday soon. If they do decide to take that route, they could do a lot worse than use Marantz's concept art as a base.

This comes to us courtesy of Jerad S.Marantz's Instagram account.