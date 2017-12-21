Hugh Jackman is done playing Wolverine, but a new hypothetical project might have him second guessing his recent statements about retiring from the character. Rumors began to spark up last week when the Disney and Fox deal went through that Jackman would return to fight shoulder to shoulder with Captain America in Avengers 4, stemming from an interview that the actor did promoting Logan earlier this year. The new rumor led to Hugh Jackman responding to the rumors and further clarifying that he is completely finished with the Wolverine character. However, if Wolverine returns in musical form, Jackman is ready.

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Hugh Jackman was asked again about the possible return of his Wolverine and he immediately shut it down. "No more Wolverine, I can tell you right now," Jackman declared. And we get it, but he's out promoting his latest project The Greatest Showman, which is a musical and a far cry from the X-Men universe and the interviewer asked about the potential of a Wolverine musical. Jackman's tone immediately changed and he pitched an idea right there on the spot. He explains.

"It would be in the Blues Brothers world. Think chicken wire and people throwing beer bottles and him slicing them in half. I don't see kick lines!"

X-Men are now under the same umbrella as the other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, so one can likely expect the recasting of Wolverine sometime in the near future. But, Hugh Jackman is finished with the character and is ready for someone new to pick up the mantle. When the new actor is chosen, they're going to have some big shoes to fill and will definitely run into criticism for not being as good as Jackman, no matter how good they are, much like anybody playing the Joker after Jack Nicholson.

Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman has been a labor of love and had been in development for nearly 10 years. The actor's $84 million passion project represents a big risk for Fox, which will spend more than $100 million to market and release the movie worldwide. It arrives without having been tested on Broadway, and with the rare, exception of La La Land, original movie musicals do not have a solid track record at the box office. The Greatest Showman is skipping a crucial step without the Broadway connection, so it will be interesting to see how the movie performs.

Now that Disney owns Wolverine, this musical could end up happening. Maybe like a real-life version of Frozen, but starring all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their new Fox recruits on ice. It's just crazy enough that it might work and Hugh Jackman would certainly consider that before he would consider teaming up to fight Thanos in Avengers 4. Someone get Bob Iger on the phone, because this might need to get put on the fast track. Blues Brothers meets Logan filtered through Disney's Frozen.