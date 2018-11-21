Wolverine will return to the screen, Marvel fans. It just won't be Hugh Jackman playing him, and the actor still isn't planning on coming out of retirement to team up with Deadpool. Last year saw Jackman's version of the character end beautifully in Logan. Since then, he has remained absolutely adamant that his time with the role is truly over. But he's confident someone will take up the mantle down the line.

Hugh Jackman is currently promoting his latest movie The Front Runner, which is about as far removed from playing Wolverine as it gets. The 50-year-old Australian was asked about the possibility of seeing the fan-favorite, metal clawed mutant back on the big screen in the future. Here's what Jackaman had to say about it.

"Oh, Wolverine will be back. Someone's going to buy him, I don't know."

That someone is Disney, as they're currently quite close to closing their mega-deal to purchase most of Fox, which includes the rights to the X-Men. That means Wolverine will be controlled by Marvel Studios. Deadpool is also going to be controlled by Marvel Studios, and ultimately Disney at that point. Ryan Reynolds will surely continue with the role after the purchase. Hugh Jackman confirmed that it won't be him suiting back up, but he says Reynolds won't quit bugging him about doing a crossover with Deadpool.

"No, but Ryan is relentless. He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool."

This is far from the first time this has come up. Virtually ever since the first Deadpool became a massive box office success, Ryan Reynolds has wanted to see Hugh Jackman reconsider his position on hanging up the claws for a crossover fans would kill to see. Further in the interview, it was mentioned that Reynolds wanted to see this happen in order to give Jackman's career a boost, to which the actor had this to say.

"Oh, really? That's nice of him. He's throwing me a bone? Got it. You know that term, dag, I mentioned? A dag is a goofball in American. It's a goof. You're such a dag, Ryan!"

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have a great deal of love and respect for one another, so it's hard not to want to see them on screen together in their respective Marvel roles. Unfortunately, the timing just wasn't right. As for who could be the next Wolverine? That will be the question on everyone's mind once the Disney deal actually closes, as Marvel Studios is surely going to make use of the X-Men in their own way. Whoever that actor is, they're going to have some tremendously large shoes to fill. This was previously reported by People.