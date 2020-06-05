Those who grew up reading X-Men comics or watching Hugh Jackman bring Wolverine to life on the big screen for the better part of decades have probably thought it would be cool to have a set of claws capable of cutting through anything that can be deployed at will. But until humans begin to develop genetic mutations, that isn't going to happen. However, a YouTuber has made a pair of Wolverine claws that are probably as close to the real thing as we are ever likely to see. They may not be able to cut through anything, but they are strong enough to bust apart concrete.

James Hobson, aka the Hacksmith, recently uploaded a video in honor of his YouTube channel's 11th anniversary. Hobson regularly tries to recreate seemingly unrealistic items from pop culture as realistically as possible. His first build was a pair of metal Wolverine claws. To commemorate the occasion, he decided to make a new pair of claws with a different twist. This time, Hobson aimed to create a set that look more like Wolverine's actual bone claws before the Weapon X program covered his bones in adamantium.

The video showcases the entire process of making the claws. Hobson does use metal to craft them, but shapes them to appear like bone, while also giving them a finish that completes the look. They look quite a bit like Wolverine's claws from X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While the movie itself is maligned by fans, it does give us a glimpse at the character's powers before volunteering for William Stryker's program.

Once the claws are complete, James Hobson puts on a Wolverine outfit and begins having some fun. At first, it's just slashing apart produce and other relatively easy to destroy items. He then, however, proceeds to test out the weapons on a concrete wall that is set up in his shop. Without injuring his wrists, Hobson is able to punch through the blocks using the claws, seemingly with ease. It is pretty impressive. And also dangerous, which is probably why the video itself comes with a pretty significant disclaimer. These things are straight-up dangerous.

Wolverine was created by Len Wein, Roy Thomas and John Romita Sr., making his debut in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974. In no small part thanks to Hugh Jackman's legendary run as the character in the movies, he one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Comics canon. Jackman retired the role following the release of 2017's Logan. Last year, thanks to the Disney/Fox merger, the X-Men movie rights reverted to Marvel Studios. The franchise will be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means the role will probably be recast in the not-too-distant future. Be sure to check out the full video from the Hacksmith YouTube channel.