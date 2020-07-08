Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo thinks Marvel Studios should wait a bit before casting a new Wolverine. Hugh Jackman was the actor who brought Weapon X to the big screen, and for many, he's still the only man for the role. Disney acquired Fox last year, which brought all of the Marvel Fox properties back to Marvel Studios, including Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men. Even before the deal was officially announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were already dreaming of seeing Jackman come back to the role.

As for coming back to Wolverine, Hugh Jackman has said on multiple occasions that he is finished with the role and that it's time for a new actor to take it on. Along with rumors of Jackman returning, there has been a ton of speculation as to who will fill Jackman's shoes for the MCU. When asked about which characters he would have liked to have had access to, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo quickly says, Wolverine. However, he doesn't think this is something Marvel Studios needs to rush into. He explains.

"I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favorite characters. Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it."

Joe Russo's thoughts on the Wolverine casting for the MCU could be applied to the X-Men franchise as a whole. Dark Phoenix hit theaters just last year, and while it wasn't a box office or critical hit, there are still fans of the actors who took on these roles over the years. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that these characters will be utilized, though he did not provide a timeline, which means he's more than likely on the same wavelength as Russo.

Marvel Studios, like all major studios at the moment, isn't doing a whole lot of work in the live-action realm. The entertainment industry has pretty much been shut down since the middle of March, which means that it will be even longer before we see or hear any news about a new Wolverine heading to the MCU. With that being said, Kevin Feige has probably been mapping out an X-Men return for years now.

Hugh Jackman recently weighed in on the Wolverine casting by posting a humorous image on social media of twin baby brothers wearing Wolverine onesies. "Call off the search for a new #Wolverine. Here's your heir and a spare," joked the actor. Who knows, maybe these babies will grow up to be Weapon X for the MCU one day. You can check out the interview with Joe Russo over at Comic Book Movie and then check out the twin Wolverines below.