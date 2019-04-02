Inevitably, Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men are going to be making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Disney officially owns most of Fox. And when that happens, not if, the Russo brothers may very well be interested in the job of bringing a new Wolverine to the big screen. To be clear, there's no indication from Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios that this is going to happen, but if the Russos are earnestly interested in the job, Feige and Co. would certainly hear them out.

Joe and Anthony Russo are getting ready to unleash their latest MCU creation, Avengers: Endgame, on the world later this month. The follow-up to Infinity War has a lot riding on it, but these two have proved they know what they're doing in this universe up to this point. Now that Marvel Studios has the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four back, the directors were asked in a recent interview which of the characters previously owned by Fox they would maybe want to take on. Anthony Russo had this to say.

"I mean, we've always been huge fans of Wolverine. We certainly haven't been thinking about if and when and how we would ever go there, but just off the top of my head, that's a character we've always been passionate about."

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine on screen for an unbelievable 17 years. He officially retired the role with Logan in 2017, so there is no hope that Jackman will bring the claws back out for a turn in the MCU. That means a new actor will have to take on the iconic mutant at some point down the line. And it's hard to think of anyone more qualified than the Russo brothers to make that happen.

The pair made their MCU debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is still widely regarded as the best movie in the entire universe to date. They then very successfully tackled Civil War, before moving onto Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame back to back. All of these movies, save for Avengers: Endgame, which hasn't been released yet (though we're guessing it'll be just fine), have all been very well received and have made big bucks at the box office. So why not trust the Russo brothers with one of the biggest characters in the Marvel canon?

One thing is for sure, Joe and Anthony Russo are going to take a much-needed break from the MCU for a bit following the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26. But it seems hard to believe they won't circle back to the MCU at one point or another. And when Marvel Studios finally does decide to pull the trigger and bring a new Wolverine into the fold, it feels like a safe bet to assume that they would, at the very least, get a phone call about it. This news was first reported by Fandango.