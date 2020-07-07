Fear not, X-Men fans as Hugh Jackman has called off the search for the next Wolverine. We just might have to wait 20 years or so for his choices to mature into the role. Jackman, who played the beloved mutant on screen for the better part of two decades, hung up the claws in 2017. That means someone else will have to take up the mantle in the future. Though not meant to be taken seriously, Jackman has shared an adorable photo of a couple of twins who he has named the heirs to the throne.

Over on Twitter, a user by the name of Yenci Aguilar Arroyo shared a photo of young twins. They were both dressed in matching onesies featuring an equally cute yet fierce Wolverine on them. Hugh Jackman was tagged in the photo and it ultimately got the actor's attention. Jackman than retweeted the photo with the following message.

"Call off the search for a new #Wolverine. Here's your heir and a spare."

This is nothing more than Hugh Jackman showcasing his love for the role these years later, in addition to showing some love to fans. Be that as it may, it is a nice reminder that, at some point, we are going to have to accept someone else in the role. And because Jackman was so dedicated to bringing the beloved Marvel Comics character to life for so long, that is undoubtedly going to be a difficult task for whoever it ends up being. Even if Jackman were to sign off by referring to that person as the heir.

What we know for sure is that the X-Men franchise will be rebooted in the not-too-distant future. With Disney's purchase of Fox last year, the X-Men and Fantastic Four rights ended up in the hands of Marvel Studios. That means these characters will finally be able to make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside The Avengers. While details remain scarce, Marvel head Kevin Feige did confirm last year that a reboot is going to happen. And, since Wolverine is the most popular mutant, if not one of the most popular Marvel characters overall, there will certainly be a new actor cast at some point. It's just a matter of when, not if.

Hugh Jackman first played the part in 2000's X-Men and went on to reprise the part multiple times before 2017's Logan. The R-rated, Oscar-nominated box office hit served as Jackman's final turn and proved to be a fitting end to his tenure. Jackman has reaffirmed multiple times that he has no plans on returning and that he is also okay with someone else picking up where he left off. Whoever it ends up being, they will have some big shoes to fill. You can check out the post from Hugh Jackman's Twitter for yourself.

Call off the search for a new #Wolverine. Here’s your heir and a spare. @yencita09https://t.co/UzUqdZzYTz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 6, 2020